‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Set to Rebound at the Box Office

Solo: A Star Wars Story may have been a box office disappointment during its opening bow on Memorial Day weekend, but new tracking numbers suggest that a substantial rebound is in order for the Lucasfilm spinoff.

Originally expected to set a Memorial Day weekend record, Solo: A Star Wars Story was much less successful last weekend, earning just $84.4 million in its first three days, and a disappointing $103 million four-day total. According to new reports from THR, the film is looking to bounce back this weekend, and is on track for north of $60 million.

UPDATE: THR has since updated their projections, saying that a miscommunication led to the global projection being misread as domestic numbers. The film is currently projected for a $28 million second weekend.

While that’s not a massive total, it shows a tremendous amount of holding power for Solo, and could help Lucasfilm earn back the money on the most expensive Star Wars film to date.

Solo won’t face much in the way of competition this weekend, with Deadpool 2, in its third weekend, posing the biggest threat. The R-rated Fox-made Marvel sequel is expected to make another $20 million-plus, adding to its already robust domestic total of $225 million. Around the globe, Deadpool 2 has amassed more than $500 million.

There are three new movies joining the two blockbusters at the box office, but none of them pose much of a threat in terms of potential earnings.

Adrift, the romantic survival thriller starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin, is expected to perform the best of the three. It’s projected to earn between $10 million and $13 million in its debut.

Johnny Knoxville’s Action Point, an R-rated comedy, is expected to debut in the range of $4 million to $7 million. That’s not a great total for an opening weekend, but the film only cost around $19 million to produce.

Upgrade, from Saw and Insidious creator Leigh Wannell, boasts the highest reviews of the three films opening this weekend. From Blumhouse’s BH Tilt, the sci-fi horror/thriller is aiming for a debut between $3 million and $4 million.

Do you think Solo: A Star Wars Story will have a solid second weekend? Which of the three new movies are you most looking forward to seeing?