‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Star Donald Glover on What It Was Like Suiting up as Lando

Lando Calrissian isn’t just one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars universe, but one of the most stylish. Mention the character and the image that comes to most fans’ minds is that of Billy Dee Williams in Lando’s iconic cape. Now, Solo: A Star Wars Story star Donald Glover reveals what it was like to don the cape for the first time.

In a recent question and answer session on Twitter, a fan asked Glover what it was like putting on the Lando costume for the first time and, according to Glover, it was “beautiful”.

“It was really great,” Glover said. “The cape was like the best part because you’re waiting for the cape the entire time, but it was a really great feeling. And it looked so different but also the same as Lando always was so yeah, I think it was beautiful.”

The idea of suiting up as Lando being beautiful isn’t a big surprise for Star Wars fans who have long known that what made the character stand out from his The Empire Strikes Back debut on was a combination of his neutral stance as well as his charm and style. That same style is something fans have seen hinted at in the lead up to Solo‘s theatrical debut. Glover himself has even said that Lando is the best-dressed among the characters in the film.

“Lando’s always the best-dressed person on that set,” Glover told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “And I don’t say that lightly. There’s a lot of cool costumes and a lot of cool clothing. He takes pride in the clothing. It makes things easier. When people see you and you’re debonair, they tend to want to give you stuff easier.”

Of course, putting on that iconic cape comes with the weight of living up to Williams’ version of the iconic character, but it sounds like Glover had no problems in that regard. After seeing Solo: A Star Wars Story at the premiere, Williams told ComicBook.com’s Joseph Schmidt that not only did he love the film, but that the Lando torch had officially been passed.

You can check out Glover’s Lando Calrissian when Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25th.