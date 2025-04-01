Star Wars: ROTJ Retro Set With Yak Face Figure Is Back

This Star Wars: Retro Collection Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Multipack includes multiple 3.75-inch-scale figures detailed to look (almost) exactly like the original Kenner figures that were released in 1983-85. The set includes Admiral Ackbar, Wicket W. Warrick, Mon Mothma, Emperor’s Royal Guard, and a Gamorrean Guard. It also includes Yak Face from the “Power of the Force” line , which is the most coveted figure in the original set given its limited release in the U.S. and its status as one of the last original Kenner Star Wars figures. The set was first released during SDCC 2023, and has been unavailable since that time. If you were wondering if/when it might return, we have your answer.

Hasbro has brought this multipack back as an Entertainment Earth exclusive. Priced at PRICE, the set is re-stocked and available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $72.99 with an estimated delivery set for October 2025. Note that U.S. shipping is free on orders $79+ and you won’t be charged until it ships. You can take a closer look at the set below.

Star Wars The Retro Collection Return of the Jedi 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures Set of 6 – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $72.99 / Available here at Entertainment Earth: “Packaged on classic 6-inch by 9-inch cardbacks with faux aging. Each figure has up to 5 points of articulation and an accessory. For the most discriminating fans, each Star Wars Retro figure is just a smidgen different in size and detail—so with a little study, you’ll be able to tell them from the original releases. Despite what Admiral Ackbar may have said, this is not a trap! It’s your chance to get (or give) the figures you always wanted… or to get extras.” The set includes:

1x Yak Face

1x Mon Mothma

1x Admiral Ackbar

1x Wicket W. Warrick

1x Gamorrean Guard

1x Emperor’s Royal Guard

7 accessories

In related news, Hasbro recently held a livestream that opened up pre-orders for several new releases in the The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups. The lineup was particularly heavy on TVC releases with the highlight being a Carson Teva figure that was introduced by actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee. The rest of the wave includes:

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES SM-33 FIGURE

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES NIGHT TROOPER FIGURE

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EZRA BRIDGER (PERIDEA) FIGURE

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LANDSPEEDER VEHICLE FIGURE

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ASAJJ VENTRESS FIGURE

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ALEXSANDR KALLUS FIGURE

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DENGAR FIGURE

Details on these releases and where to pre-order them can be found right here.

