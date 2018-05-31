Disney Executive Suggests ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Deadpool 2’ Could Be to Blame for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Box Office Struggle

Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s disappointing opening at the box is still in the process and already Disney is beginning to autopsy the film.

There are plenty of theories as to why Solo isn’t performing up to Star Wars standards, but one Disney executive raised the dual specters of Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, suggesting that three big blockbusters in so short a time may be too much for moviegoers.

“There’s a question of frequency, and how many times people will go to the movies. Is this too much and too soon for a third time in a five-week period?” said Disney distribution chief Dave Hollis.

Hollis is hopeful that Solo will be able to make up for a slow start with a strong and steady performance while fans wait for the next true tentpole film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, to arrive on June 22nd. Still, the releases of The Incredibles 2 and Ocean’s 8 on June 15th may steal some of what little thunder Solo still has.

“Let’s measure how we feel about this until more time passes,” Hollis said.

Even the international box office isn’t going to be enough to save Solo from disappointing returns, something that Hollis admits.

“We have a lot of work to do in trying to understand this,” Hollis says. “We are all over it and will spend a lot of time digging into why things happened the way they did in various markets. We have a year and a half before Episode IX comes out.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story is now playing in theaters. The Skywalker Saga continues in Star Wars: Episode IX, opening on December 20, 2019. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is said to be working on a new trilogy of Star Wars movies apart from the Skywalker Saga, and Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff are also said to be working on their trilogy of Star Wars movies.