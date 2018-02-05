Star Wars

‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: Featured in ‘Good Morning America’ Intro

Good Morning America will have the full first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story this morning and the ABC morning show just released a short preview hyping the trailer’s debut.

Check out the video above to see some new snippets of footage from the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer, which will release later this morning.

The full trailer follows the first look TV spot that aired during last night’s super bowl.

