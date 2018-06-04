‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Suffers Steep Decline in Second Weekend at the Box Office

Things are about to go from bad to worse for Solo: A Star Wars Story at the box office.

The film, which opened well under expectations last week, is expected to face a steep 66% decline in its second weekend at the box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In its second frame, Solo: A Star Wars Story is expected to bring in just $28.8 million from 4,381 locations. The film’s two week total will stand at approximately $148 million.

The steep decline suggests that Disney’s hopes for Solo, that it would show some staying power in the slower weeks between now and the next big blockbuster release, will not come to fruition.

This week’s box office is, admittedly, slow all around, but Solo only barely managed to hang on to the top spot for its second week. Deadpool 2 earned $23.5 million from 4,162 locations, which makes it reasonable to wonder if Deadpool 2 could climb back above Solo in the coming weeks.

By comparison, Star Wars: The Last Jedi earned $71 million in its second weekend. The first standalone Star Wars movie, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, declined by 59 percent, which still amounted to $64 million.

Rogue One ended its box office run with $532 million grossed. Should Solo‘s numbers continue to fall at this rate, the film may not reach the $200 million mark.

Avengers: Infinity War is facing a new opponent for the third place spot at the box office this week. Marvel’s latest is expected to earn $10 million, which should drop it into fourth place behind newcomer Adrift.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently the fourth-highest grossing movie ever worldwide, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The film is inching ever closer to becoming the fourth film ever to cross the $2 billion mark at the box office.

Blumhouse’s sci-fi/action/horror mashup Upgrade is expected to open in sixth place with approximately $4.2 million from 1,457 locations.

Keep reading to see how the top ten films at the box office this week stack up.

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story

Week Two

Friday: $8.1 million

Weekend: $28.8 million

Total: $148.3 million

Young Han Solo finds adventure when he joins a gang of galactic smugglers, including a 196-year-old Wookie named Chewbacca. Indebted to the gangster Dryden Vos, the crew devises a daring plan to travel to the mining planet Kessel to steal a batch of valuable coaxium. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission — the Millennium Falcon.T

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany

2. Deadpool 2

Week Three

Friday: $6.6 million

Weekend: $23.5 million

Total: $254.8 million

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool joins forces with three mutants — Bedlam, Shatterstar, and Domino — to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable.

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds stars as Deadpool alongside Josh Brolin as Cable, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Julian Dennison as Firefist, Zazie Beetz as Domino, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy.

The film is the eleventh in the 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies franchise and lays the groundwork for the upcoming X-Force movie.

3. Adrift

Opening Weekend

Friday: $4.2 million

Weekend: $11 million

Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp couldn’t anticipate that they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope of rescue, Tami must now find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved.

Adrift is produced and directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by David Branson Smith, Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell. The film is based on a true story, set in 1983, and stars ShaileneWoodley and Sam Claflin

4. Avengers: Infinity War

Week Six

Friday: $2.8 million

Weekend: $10.6 million

Total: $643 million

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

5. Book Club

Week Three

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $6.9 million

Total: $47.4 million

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage, Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached, Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through her decades-old divorce, and Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. The lives of these four lifelong friends are turned upside down after reading the infamous “50 Shades of Grey,” catapulting them into a series of outrageous life choices.

Book Club is directed by Bill Holderman from a screenplay by Holderman and Erin Simms. It stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen

6. Upgrade

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $4.3 million

A brutal mugging leaves Grey Trace paralyzed in the hospital and his beloved wife dead. A billionaire inventor soon offers Trace a cure — an artificial intelligence implant called STEM that will enhance his body. Now able to walk, Grey finds that he also has superhuman strength and agility — skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who destroyed his life.

Upgrade is written and directed by Leigh Whannell. The film stars Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, and Harrison Gilbertson. it is the latest film produced by Jason Blum through Blumhouse Productions, which is known for similar microbudget horror films.

7. Life of the Party

Week Four

Friday: $1 million

Weekend: $3.6 million

Total: $46.4 million

When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime and dedicated housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Unfortunately, Deanna winds up at the same school as her less-than-thrilled daughter. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the outspoken new student soon begins a journey of self-discovery while fully embracing all of the fun, freedom and frat boys that she can handle.

Life of the Party is directed by Ben Falcone and written by Falcone and Melissa McCarthy. The film stars McCarthy, Molly Gordon, Gillian Jacobs, Maya Rudolph, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Debby Ryan, Adria Arjona, Jessie Ennis, Stephen Root, and Jacki Weaver.

8. Breaking In

Week Four

Friday: $786,000

Weekend: $2.7 million

Total: $41.3 million

Shaun Russell takes her son and daughter on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech vacation home in the countryside. The family soon gets an unwelcome surprise when four men break into the house to find hidden money. After managing to escape, Shaun must now figure out a way to turn the tables on the desperate thieves and save her captive children.

Breaking In is directed by James McTeigue and stars Gabrielle Union. Union also produced the film with Will Packer, James Lopez, Craig Perry and Sheila Taylor.

9. Action Point

Opening Weekend

Friday: $790,000

Weekend: $2.2 million

D.C. is the crackpot owner of Action Point — a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. Just as his estranged daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardizes the future of Action Point. To save his beloved park and his relationship with Boogie, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must risk everything to pull out all the stops and save the day.

Action Point is directed by Tim Kirkby and stars Johnny Knoxville, of Jackass fame, as DC Carver and Chris Pontius as Benny.

Overboard

Week Five

Friday: $500,000

Weekend: $2 million

Total: $45.5 million

Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s hired to clean a luxury yacht that belongs to Leonardo — a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy. After unjustly firing Kate, Leonardo falls off the boat and wakes up with no memory of who he is. To get payback, Kate shows up at the hospital and convinces the confused amnesiac that they’re married. As Leonardo tries to get used to manual labor and his new family, Kate starts to wonder how long she can keep fooling her fake husband.

Overboard is a remake of the 1987 movie of the same name. The film is directed by Rob Greenberg, written by Greenberg, Bob Fisher and Leslie Dixon and stars Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris, Eva Longoria, John Hannah and Swoosie Kurtz.