The Internet is Loving ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’s L3-37

Solo: A Star Wars Story might not be the summer’s biggest blockbuster, but despite the lackluster box office fans have been pleasantly surprised by the film. And it’s not just Alden Ehrenreich’s Han and Donald Glover’s Lando that fans have taken a liking to. Fans are also loving the new droid, L3-37.

Spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below.

Following in the Star Wars franchise tradition of cool droids that are just as beloved to fans as their non-droid counterparts, L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) is Lando’s piloting droid in Solo but she’s not just a helpful machine. Oh no, L3, is entirely one-of-a-kind, building herself (yep, she’s a lady droid) with bits and scraps of other old droids. In addition to being literally a self-made woman (droid), she and Lando have a very close relationship — he gets injured attempting to retrieve a severely damaged L3 and deeply mourns the loss when she “dies”. She also has her own motivations and beliefs. L3 is shown to be very pro-droid rights and even instigated a slave droid rebellion in an act that created a distraction and allowed Lando and company to complete the Kessel Run job.

And if all that wasn’t enough? Lando took what was left of L3-37 and downloaded her directly into the Millennium Falcon’s computer transferring some of her awesomeness into the ship where she lives on — the scene creates an epic tie to Empire Strikes Back where C3PO attempts to communicate with the Falcon, telling Han “Sir, I don’t know where your ship learned to communicate, but it has the most peculiar dialect.”

Clearly, there’s a lot to love about L3-37 and the internet has been giving the droid that love since Solo debuted last week. While there are those out there who aren’t exactly in her fan club — to be expected considering the wide range of opinions about Solo and other films in the Star Wars franchise — the love for L3-37 is pretty strong and we’ve rounded up some of the best tweets showing the epic droid the kind of respect she deserves.

Read on for just how much the internet is loving L3-37.

@TetianaSykes

Utterly in love with the new droid character L3-37 from #SoloAStarWarsStory who’s been (techno-)christened as a humanitarian & those types of dialogues threaded throughout.



Lando (leaving #MillenniumFalcon cockpit): “Do you need anything from the back?”

L3: “Equal rights” pic.twitter.com/4wScppm1bR — Tetiana Sykes (@TetianaSykes) May 27, 2018

@leighlahav

I literally care about no one but Lando and L3-37 — Leigh Lahav (@leighlahav) May 27, 2018

@thehavanadoll

Everyone needs someone to look at them the way Lando looks at L3-37 pic.twitter.com/G6bNZwpAUc — MacKenzie Lape (@thehavanadoll) May 25, 2018

@PRINCESSlSABELA

L3-37 is really the baddest bitch in the galaxy — Isabela (@PRINCESSlSABELA) May 29, 2018

@solirism17

L3-37 is my new spirit droid. pic.twitter.com/w6Gk9BpLAM — sol (@solirism17) May 25, 2018

@ShaunaRust

*gives side-eye to people that think L3-37 is annoying*

Excuse you very much, she is amazing. — ShaunaSpectre2 (@ShaunaRust) May 25, 2018

@sierrabwitchin

I CANNOT TELL YOU WHO MY FAVORITE CHARACTER IN SOLO IS BUT I CAN TELL YOU I WANT WAY MORE L3-37 IN MY LIFE — an L3-37 wannabe (@sierrabwitchin) May 29, 2018

@brookiebucky

i would die for L3-37 — brooke misses seb (@brookiebucky) May 29, 2018

I would like to think that Carrie would’ve appreciated L3-37’s sass. Some of the lines had me laughing *almost* as hard as Carrie’s interviews — Kels (@Carries_Angel) May 29, 2018

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.