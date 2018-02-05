‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ First Official Posters Released

Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have finally decided to advertise the Han Solo movie!

With just a few months left until Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to hit theaters, fans were beginning to get nervous about the lack of promotional material from the movie. Was the film actually going to be pushed back?

Fortunately, Disney calmed everyone’s nerves on Sunday by unveiling the first teaser for Solo during the Super Bowl, followed by the full trailer this morning. As if that wasn’t enough, the first posters for the movie were unveiled just after the trailer debut.

The studio has released four teaser posters for Solo, featuring four of the film’s main characters. Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), and Chewbacca all have their own poster.

Each poster features the individual character front-and-center, appearing within a colorful display of their name. Outside of the name and photo, the rest of the poster is the same across the board, featuring a tan background and an image of the Millennium Falcon just below. At the top, each poster contains the Solo: A Star Wars Story logo, while the May 25 release date is printed at the bottom.

You can check out all four of the new posters below!

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film is set to hit theaters on May 25.