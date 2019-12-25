Star Trek’s William Shatner Says He Needs A Wayfinder To Understand Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Star Trek‘s William Shatner is once again taking time out of his day to troll fans of Star Wars. This year alone Shatner has taken two swipes at the galaxy far, far away, first when NASA revealed a photo of the surface of Mars which appeared to have Star Trek‘s Starfleet insignia etched into the planet’s landscape. Before that he took the time to send a friendly dunk to Star Wars star Mark Hamill as he was promoting the new Child’s Play movie (where he provided the voice of Chucky). Now, to echo some fans who have come away from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker scratching their heads, Shatner has revealed they weren’t alone after seeing the film.

Spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker below!

Shatner posted on Twitter that he saw the new film in the series, teasing that he needs “a wayfinder” to understand the movie, concluding with the hashtag #lookingforadagger. This jab is pointed directly at the plot of The Rise of Skywalker, which sees the lead characters searching for a Sith Wayfinder, a device that would help them navigate troublesome pockets of space and lead them to the Sith planet Exegol. The hashtag that Shatner used is also a reference to the busy plot of Episode IX as the characters are looking for a Sith dagger in their quest for the Wayfinder. Something that ends up playing like an homage to The Goonies.

So I saw the new @StarWars Movie. I need a wayfinder of my own to understand what I saw. #lookingforadagger 😏 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2019

These plot choices for the film, and literally everything else about Episode IX, were what made director J.J. Abrams believe that the film would be “divisive and controversial,” no matter what ultimately made the final cut of the film. Abrams admitted in a new interview he wasn’t “worried” about fan reaction to the conclusion of the saga because he expected a mix of opinions, all equally valid, to swirl around The Rise of Skywalker — and you can’t please everyone.

“Everything,” Abrams said when asked what part of the film made him lose the most sleep. “The logistics of shooting the set pieces, because the scope of the pictures is pretty huge, so how we were going to do any of it was enormous. Obviously, the narrative of the film, what we were saying, what we were gonna do. Just because no matter what we did, we knew it was gonna be divisive and controversial…We knew, at the very beginning — it was before we even started it — that it was a given that no matter what choice we made, it was gonna [upset some fans and] there would be factions.”

