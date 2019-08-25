Star War Star Billy Dee Williams Poses with The Rock, Reveals They Share a Trainer

D23 Expo is currently in full swing in Anaheim, and tons of news about Star Wars, Marvel, and other Disney properties have already been revealed. The event has seen many celebrities in attendance, including Billy Dee Williams and Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. Williams is at D23 to promote Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, marking his first appearance in the franchise since Return of the Jedi in 1983. Johnson is there to promote Jungle Cruise, the upcoming film based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. The two actors posed together, and Williams revealed that they share the same trainer.

Clearly you can tell @TheRock and I share the same trainer 😂🏋️‍♀️@Gunnar pic.twitter.com/uhSoZv3UA5 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) August 24, 2019

“Clearly you can tell @TheRock and I share the same trainer 😂,” Williams joked. He also tagged the trainer, Gunnar Peterson, in the post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Johnson also reshared the tweet:

“The OG himself. 💪🏾,” he added.

Many people commented on the posts, clearly loving this dynamic duo:

“It is very rare that you see The Rock in a photo and he isn’t the coolest one in it. But you have him beat for here Billy,” @matthewgphoto wrote.

“Exuding Cool like only Lando can,” @belfman30 added.

“Two absolute legends and two icons from my childhood,” @itsall4udamien replied.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Jungle Cruise is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, with a script from Glenn Ficarra, Michael Green, and John Requa, and stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti, Edgar Ramirez, and Jack Whitehall.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is being released on December 20th, and Jungle Cruise hits theaters on July 24th, 2020.