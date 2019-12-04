Three New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker TV Spots Reveal New Footage

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is continuing its big final promotional push, and today we have three more new TV Spots to share. Like the previous TV trailers, these new Rise of Skywalker spots each reveal some new bits of footage. It isn’t much (never is), but director J.J. Abrams has kept things so secretive when it comes to Episode IX that any new looks at the film are worth their weight in gold. Today’s spots have some pretty nice reveals, including a new look at Billy Dee Williams making his return to the Star Wars franchise as Lando Calrissian!

Watch the new TV Spots for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first TV Spot is by far the most extensive, in terms of giving fans new content. The spot shows Rey, Finn, Poe, and co. arriving on the forest planet (Yavin 4?) where Rey is later seen engaged in her Jedi training. Whatever they are seeking, Rey thinks it’s too dangerous for her friends to follow along; however, Finn is having none of that. As he tells Rey, “We’re all in this, ’til the end.”

Another scene shows Poe making a leader’s speech, reminding the members of The Resistance that there are good people that will follow them, if the young leaders (Rey, Finn, Poe) actually lead them. That monologue is spliced with a familiar scene of the group walking down a grassy hillside – only now we see more, as Rey holds up a mysterious dagger-like artifact, which is presumably leading them where they need to go. Finally, a voiceover from an evil presence (presumably Palpatine) touting that the final battle has begun. The other spots vary in approach: the second one ominously teases the do-or-die stakes of The Resistance’s last stand against The First Order; the third TV spot takes the first humorous clip from Rise of Skywalker (a desert vehicle chase with First Order Stormtroopers) and uses it to showcase the film’s humor.

As always, nothing in these clips spoils any key plot details, but should do well in drumming up hype.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. The Mandalorian streams new episodes every Friday on Disney+.