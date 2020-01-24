Star Wars Actor Warwick Davis Has a Surprising Pitch for Disney+

The world of Star Wars is vast and expansive, and Disney and Lucasfilm’s strategy for the franchise seems to be looking in all kinds of different directions and bringing them to life on Disney+. One alumnus of that galaxy far, far away has a pretty radical idea of one story that he’d like to see told and it could end up being a really interesting story for a character that has appeared on screen in Star Wars across decades, and only for a few seconds.

“A character I’d love to bring back would be more Weazel,” Davis told Inverse. “I think he deserves a little bit more. The experience I had on Solo was so fantastic anyway, but I think there’s sort of an intrigue to that character. And I’d like to know what he got up to between Phantom Menace and Solo. Why did he take the path he took?”

As Davis said, his character Weazel first made his cinematic debut in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, with ancillary Star Wars material revealing his role there as a thief working for the Hutt clan. Davis reprised the role for Solo: A Star Wars Story where the character had become a member of Enfys Nest’s Cloud-Riders gang which operated on multiple planets. Like Davis said, there’s clearly a story there.

“Everything’s possible within the Star Wars galaxy, and we’ve seen that,” Davis said. “Who would have known we would have nine movies in total when we started with Episode IV? Who would know we’d have Star Wars stories; who would know we’d have a Mandalorian TV series and lots more exciting things to come. So never say never in the Star Wars universe. That’s what I learned over the years.”

Davis will seemingly get to reprise at least one Lucasfilm role for Disney+, reportedly appearing as Willow in a sequel series to the 1988 fantasy film. Though work has begun on developing the follow-up, Davis did throw water on the idea that it’s officially happening or has been ordered for the streaming service.

“There’s a lot of work on development and working out what this potentially could be, but there’s no definite green light, go, we’re doing this. There’s a lot of work going on. The right people have come together. There’s a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of goodwill from the right people and also from the fans. I think that’s what’s really so heartwarming is the enthusiasm from people around the world. So, yeah, no definite news there. I think there’s a firm chance that this is going to be something that becomes a reality. Definitely.”

