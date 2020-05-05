Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fans Must Watch These Rebels Episodes

The Siege of Lothal (Photo: Lucasfilm) Season 2, Episode 1 & 2 Ahsoka Tano makes her first appearance in Star Wars Rebels in the show's first season finale, "Fire Across the Galaxy," but it's little more than a cameo. The two-part premiere of the second season, "The Siege of Lothal," is where the series sets the stage for her Rebels story arc. The episode also features the first appearance of Darth Vader in Rebels. By the end fo the episode, Ahsoka gets the first sense of a truth that she does not want to face.

The Lost Commanders (Photo: Lucasfilm) Season 2, Episode 3 Ahsoka Tano is back in the fight. In "The Lost Commanders," she calls upon an old friend to join up with her. This episode reveals where Captain Rex has been since Order 66. It turns out he's not the only clone survive, as Gregor and Wolffe are both with him.

Relics of the Old Republic (Photo: Lucasfilm) Season 2, Episode 4 "Relics of the Old Republic" is a direct continuation of "The Lost Commanders." The clones are still struggling to figure out if they still have a place on the frontlines of the Galactic Civil War. This episode also hones in the lingering tension between the surviving Jedi and the surviving clones. Kanan Jarrus was a Padawan when Order 66 came down and he barely escaped, which makes it hard for him to trust Rex and his brothers.

The Future of the Force (Photo: Lucasfilm) Season 2, Episode 10 In "The Future of the Force," Ahsoka and the Ghost crew must save Force-sensitive children targeted by the Empire. It's a chance to see Ahsoka in action at the height of her abilities. The episode sees Ahsoka taking on the Jedi-hunting Inquisitors, the agents of the Empire that she's been hiding from since Order 66 came down. It turns out the Inquisitors may have bitten off more than they can chew.

Shroud of Darkness (Photo: Lucasfilm) Season 2, Episode 18 "Shroud of Darkness" sees Ahsoka, Ezra, and Kanan returning to Lothal in search of a Jedi Temple. They hope to discover a means of evading the Inquisitors. They get more than they bargained for. Each of them receives a different Force vision, with Ahsoka's revealing to her the truth about her former master.

Twilight of the Apprentice (Photo: Lucasfilm) Season 2, Episode 21 & 22 The two-part second season finale of Star Wars Rebels, "Twilight of the Apprentice," pays off everything Ahsoka's story had been building towards. She finally faces the truth about Anakin and has a head-to-head showdown with Darth Vader. Not only that, but the episode also sees the return of Darth Maul. The former Sith Lord is more cunning than ever, altering Kanan's course forever and creating a dangerous bond with Ezra Bridger.

The Last Battle (Photo: Lucasfilm) Season 3, Episode 6 Out of all the episodes on this list, "The Last Battle" feels the most like an epilogue to and a celebration of Star Wars The Clone Wars. Nothing brings back the spirit of The Clone Wars like seeing battle droids back in action. Rex is forced to relive his past tour of service in the Army of the Grand Republic. The episode also features a recurring droid commander from The Clone Wars, super tactical droid Kalani.

Ghosts of Geonosis (Photo: Lucasfilm) Season 3, Episode 12 & 13 As with "The Last Battle," the two-part "Ghost of Geonosis" is another episode that forces Rex to face his past. This time, he and the Ghost crew return to where the Clone Wars started. The episode also features another Clone Wars character, Saw Gerrera. Saw also appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, further tying Clone Wars and Rebels to build up to Star Wars: A New Hope.

Twin Suns (Photo: Lucasfilm) Season 3, Episode 20 The title of "Twin Suns" should perk up the ears of longtime Star Wars fans. Indeed, it does see Darth Maul returning to the desert planet of Tatooine. This episode is the end of Maul's arc, as he finally tracks down his old foe, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Despite their long rivalry, there is an undertone of kingship in Maul's final moments as he sees both himself and Kenobi as warriors that the universe forgot and left behind.