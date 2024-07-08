Star Wars: Ahsoka Preview Released

Ahsoka is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn in a preview of her new Marvel series. While Star Wars fans debate the merits of The Acolyte on Disney+, Marvel is releasing a miniseries that adapts the events from Star Wars: Ahsoka, the series starring Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s former Jedi Padawan. There was a lot of anticipation for Ahsoka as it streamed, with the return of fan-favorite characters from Star Wars Rebels and the build-up to Grand Admiral Thrawn’s live-action appearance. There was a lot riding on the shoulders of Star Wars: Ahsoka, and it lived up to the hype. Now Star Wars fans can relive the series in comic form.

Marvel released a preview of Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 by Rodney Barnes, Steven Cummings, Wayne Faucher, Rachelle Rosenberg, and VC’s Travis Lanham. It picks up following Ahsoka’s cameo appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, where she battled and captured the Thrawn ally Morgan Elsbeth. Ahsoka is aware of the fallen Empire’s plot to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn out of exile with the use of a galactic map. The preview shows Ahsoka’s journey to a temple where she finds the map, but is attacked by a group of sentries.

Is Star Wars: Ahsoka getting a second season?

Lucasfilm is moving ahead with Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka, along with a featured movie titled The Mandalorian & Grogu. Part of the announcement of The Mandalorian & Grogu was that Ahsoka Season 2 was in active development. The Disney announcement stated, “The Mandalorian & Grogu will lead Lucasfilm’s ongoing feature-development slate, including films helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold, and Dave Filoni, who is also currently developing Ahsoka Season 2, among those in the works.”

Rosario Dawson and Mark Hamill reunited to record a special Fright Night episode of Manifest Media’s Table Read podcast in April. ComicBook.com attended the recording, and we asked Dawson if she had any Ahsoka updates to share.

“Nope,” Dawson replied when asked if she’s read anything from Ahsoka Season 2. “Hugely so,” she said about being excited to continue the series. “I mean, it’s a big deal. It’s huge. I love everyone. It’s an incredible cast. It’s a great group of people and we get more Ahsoka, we get more Sabine. We get more of these characters in a way that – and as much as we’ve watched all of the previous shows and everything – it’s new storytelling, which is just insane to me. So I hope there’s new costumes and I want to know what’s going on.”

What is Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 about?

“After the fall of THE EMPIRE, AHSOKA TANO stalks the galaxy for GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN! A valuable prisoner escapes New Republic custody; a search for answers reunites two old friends. The villainous MORGAN ELSBETH returns along with two new mysterious Force users, BAYLAN SKOLL and his apprentice, SHIN HATI. Will the REBELS be able to track down their lost comrade, EZRA BRIDGER?”

The preview of Star Wars: Ahsoka #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, July 10th.

