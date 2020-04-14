Star Wars: The Clone Wars Final Trailer Launches the Siege of Mandalore

Lucasfilm and Disney have released the trailer for the final four episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Those final four episodes will cover the Siege of Mandalore, one of the final battles of the Clone Wars. The most recent episode of the series set the stage for this final battle, reuniting Ahsoka Tano with the Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze. They've joined forces against a shared enemy, the former Sith apprentice Darth Maul. The Siege of Mandalore sees Ahsoka and Captain Rex leading the Republic Army in liberating Mandalore from Darth Maul's control. Ahsoka voice actress Ashely Eckstein told Comic Book Nation that the story will become essential to the Skywalker saga.

"Well, I will tell you there is a lot to be excited about with these upcoming episodes," Eckstein says. "I don't want to say too much but I will say these episodes are epic. Truly some of the best Star Wars, I think, that's ever been made. Everyone brought their A-game, everyone brought their best to these episodes and they're truly mind-blowing and I think they're gonna be essential viewing moving forward - especially as part of the films from Episode II to Episode III.

"I've been reading a lot of people's comments and everyone wants to make the jump to the Siege of Mandalore. I mean, we've been waiting for that ever since Clone Wars was canceled at the end of Season Five. Thankfully, because of Star Wars Rebels we know that Ahsoka lives, we know that she survives but we don't know how or why or what happened. So I had all those same questions. So I understand why everyone wants to jump straight to it. You really need the Siege of Mandalore to understand everything that happens in the Skywalker saga. It's pretty incredible."

Bo-Katan voice actress Katee Sackhoff also teased the coming epic battle in a recent interview. "I don’t want to say anything nor do I think I can," she said. "But I think that Bo-Katan will continue and will always strive to try to lead Mandalore to the best of her ability and the way that she deems fit. We’ll continue to see more of that from her."

The Siege of Mandalore brings together many Star Wars plots. It is one of the final battles of the Clone Wars before Order 66 heralds the rise of the Galactic Empire. It sees Darth Maul deposed and resorting to running his criminal syndicate. It also marks the departure of the Darksaber from Mandalore.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debut Fridays on Disney+.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.