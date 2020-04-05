Star Wars: The Clone Wars Just Set Up Ahsoka Tano's Role in The Mandalorian

✖

Star Wars fans have had an exciting few weeks, especially those who are fans of Ahsoka Tano. The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuted on Disney+. The season has begun a storyline that catches up with Ahsoka after she left the Jedi Order. Then reports surfaced that Rosario Dawson has been cast to play Ahsoka in the upcoming second season of The Mandalorian. The most recent episode of The Clone Wars, "Dangerous Debt," may have set up Ahsoka's live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Be warned that some SPOILERS for The Clone Wars episode titled "Dangerous Debt" follow.

Picking up where the previous episode left off, "Dangerous Debt" finds Ahsoka imprisoned by the Pyke crime syndicate on the planet Oba Diah. She's there with the Martez sisters, Trace and Rafa, having met them after crashing her bike in the Coruscant undercity. The trio spends the episode trying to escape, only to wind up back in their cell by the end of the episode.

One interesting moment occurs during the episode where we learn that some Mandalorians are on Oba Diah. The Mandalorians observe Ahsoka and the Martez sisters trying to make their escape. One of the Mandalorians recognizes Ahsoka, nothing that "It might be the Jedi I met on Carlac."

This is Bo-Katan Kryze, as confirmed on Twitter by Katee Sackhoff, who voices the character. Bo-Katan is the sister of Duchess Satine, the former ruler of Mandalore that Darth Maul killed. Bo-Katan met Ahsoka on Carlac in The Clone Wars episode "A Friend in Need."

Bo-Katan isn't the only notable Mandalorian in the group. One of the others is Ursa Wren, the mother of Sabine Wren from Star Wars Rebels. As fans of Rebels may remember, Ahsoka and Sabine joined up to search for Ezra Bridger at the end of the series. We may be seeing the seeds of their relationship being planted here. Rebels also left the Darksaber in the hands of Bo-Katan, another potential connection to The Mandalorian.

But these Mandalorians aren't on Oba Diah by chance. They're on a mission. Ursa suggests that Ahsoka's presence "could compromise our mission." Bo-Katan reminds her that they and Ahsoka "have a common enemy" and suggests Ahsoka could be of use to them.

This dialogue seems to foreshadow the Siege of Mandalore. This is one of the final battles of the Clone Wars. Based on the trailer for this season, it seems to be the subject of the show's final episodes. According to the Ahsoka novel set between The Clone Wars and Rebels, Ahsoka leads the Army of the Grand Republic in its mission to remove Darth Maul. Maul is currently in possession of the Darksaber and took control of Mandalore earlier in The Clone Wars. This event would tie Ahsoka to the fate of Mandalore.

Some fans also feel that the armor worn by these three Mandalorians resembles the armor worn by the Armorer in The Mandalorian. This has led to some speculation that one of the three — either Bo-Katan, Ursa, or the unnamed third in the group — could be the Armorer. If this is the case, it stands to reason that the Armorer would have the means of contacting Ahsoka during the Mandalorian community's hour of need.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. The story continues in new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, debuting Fridays on Disney+.

