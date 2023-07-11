Star Wars: Ahsoka's Sabine Actor Teases a Complicated Relationship in the Series

While Star Wars fans are excited enough to see Rosario Dawson bring Ahsoka Tano to life for the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka series, fans are also thrilled that the series will mark the live-action debut of Star Wars Rebels' Sabine Wren, as played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. The pair may have had their disagreements in that animated series, but were ultimately allies, though according to Bordizzo, audiences shouldn't expect the pair to be the best of friends in the upcoming story, as their experiences have added a few wrinkles to their dynamic when we meet them in the new series. Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres on Disney+ on August 23rd.

"I think there's a deep level of respect that Sabine has for Ahsoka, as someone to learn from. In the show they've been through a lot in the time that has passed, some of which we know about, some of which we don't," Bordizzo shared with SFX Magazine, per GamesRadar. "Their quests kind of end up overlapping, bringing them back together, and there's tension and there's things they've been through that they need to work out. Their reunion's interesting!"

Audiences last saw the duo in the series finale of Rebels, which saw them, along with Ezra Bridger, Hera Syndulla, and Zeb Orrelios taking on Grand Admiral Thrawn, with the series taking place before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. This finale included a scene in which Ezra seemingly sacrificed himself in order to kill Thrawn, though neither of their deaths were officially confirmed. A brief sequence at the end of the episode showed Ahsoka and Sabine reuniting after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, both of them sporting new looks, teaming up to head into the galaxy in hopes of tracking down Ezra, who they believe to be alive.

As confirmed by trailers for Ahsoka, the duo have collided to seemingly continue this quest for Ezra and Thrawn, but Bordizzo's comments along with the footage itself imply that both characters may have embarked on their own journeys that caused a rift in their relationship.

