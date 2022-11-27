Star Wars: Andor Creator Reveals Proudest Moment in Series

The first season of Andor has come to an end, and showrunner Tony Gilroy has been teasing what fans can expect from the next season, which is currently in production. Gilroy has also been reflecting on making the first season of the Rogue One prequel and recently talked to StarWars.com about creating some of the show's epic action scenes. During the interview, Gilroy also revealed the moment from the first season that he is most proud of.

"One of our happiest, proudest things in the show is when Diego [Luna] is listening back to [Nemik's] manifesto. He opens Nemik's manifesto that night before the funeral. And Nemik is, in the manifesto, saying, 'We're going to win because oppression is unnatural, and freedom is a natural [thing].' And he has a whole big speech about how acts of rebellion are springing up all across the galaxy," Gilroy shared. "All the people that are out there trying to make a rebellion, and they're all atomized and spread apart. And so the show is really about watching this thing coalesce, and in the end we will coalesce into Yavin. The consequences of that are good and bad for the people who've contributed the most to making it happen."

What Will Happen in Andor Season 2?

Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, recently spoke with The Playlist and teased the second and final season of the series.

"Well, we are walking [into Rogue One] yes," Luna explained. "One thing that we've said and everyone knows is that the next season ends just before Rogue One, we're going to get all the way there, and many things are going to happen that I think some people are expecting. But definitely, there's no way to avoid it."

Luna continued, "The pace is going to change, but it's not going to change that much because we shot this [season] in blocks of three ... Now we're going to do that [again], we're going to do blocks of three that take us through four years, and it's going to be quite an interesting thing to witness. Another important thing, and this we cannot deny, is when we started doing this, none of us had done something in this format. We were thinking film. And now we understand what it is to deliver something that comes weekly and that rhythm, what it means. Obviously, that learning will reflect in the next season."

The first season of Andor is now streaming on Disney+.