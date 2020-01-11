Star Wars Actor Adam Driver Says Kylo Ren Would Be a Negligent Father to Baby Yoda

Adam Driver absolutely cemented his place in the hearts of fans with his performance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, that begs the question, how does he stack up with the other small lovable darling of the entire fandom, Baby Yoda. Blog Xilla asked the star what his character would do if charged with looking after The Child from The Mandalorian. His response is somewhere between amusement and straightforward logic. Kylo Ren was on a mission during The Rise of Skywalker, and there is no time to look after a baby when you’re trying to take over the galaxy once and for all. But, even the Force user would have to admit that the kid is pretty adorable, and that would make it difficult. It feels like a lot of the main cast from the sequel trilogy are letting their hair down after the conclusion to the Skywalker Saga, and that’s been fun to watch.

“Oh my God. What would he do with it?,” Driver began. “He’s let him watch Stinky and Dirty probably. That show on Amazon. I mean I need to pitch Amazon Prime. He’d probably put him in front of the TV so he could do what he needed to do. He’d be a negligent caretaker.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For his part, the Kylo Ren actor is satisfied with how the film left off. It isn’t all flowers and sunsets for old Ben Solo at the end of The Rise of Skywalker. But, audiences did take some comfort in those big action sequences during the tail end of the movie. He talked about the ambiguity of the film with Cinemablend last year.

“I don’t want to shortchange it by saying what they are because I always feel that that’s more exciting for an audience to attach meaning,” Driver explained. “And in a sense, it doesn’t really matter what my opinion is. It’s for an audience to project their own meaning towards. And luckily we had a script that honors ambiguity.”

“They, I should say – Chris and J.J. – wrote something that is not always spelled out in the dialogue, which I love,” he added. “It’s not characters saying exactly what they’re feeling. it’s a Testament to, or keeps in the tradition of the original movies. They’re filled with so much ambiguity and moments that I guess literally don’t make sense, but there’s an emotional truth about them that makes an audience project meaning.”