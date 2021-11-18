Dark Horse Comics to Resume Publishing Star Wars Titles in 2022

After The Walt Disney Company completed their purchase of Lucasfilm it resulted in the rights to new Star Wars comics jumping ship from their longtime home at Dark Horse Comics over to the House of Ideas, Marvel Comics. Though some titles would be published from others, IDW would release a handful of all-ages Star Wars comics, almost all Star Wars comics would be released by Marvel, including Dark Horse titles of the past. Now though Lucasfilm has confirmed that Dark Horse will return to the galaxy far, far away as a new publishing partner for Star Wars comics starting in 2022.

Confirmed in a press release today Dark Horse has announced they will release “a new line of all-ages comics and graphic novels expanding the Star Wars galaxy like never before” starting next year. In a statement, Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Comics founder and CEO, said: “The idea is to build up a Star Wars program that includes an on-going series as well as an anthology. Mixed in would be one-shots and specials. We’ll see where we go from there. Initially, we will focus on stories featuring the High Republic.”

The press release specificlaly mentions that the new comics will cover “every era” of Star Wars including the recently release era of “the High Republic” and up to the rise of the First Order between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

“Star Wars is near and dear to all of our hearts and I’ve been a fan since I saw the original film 19 times during its original release,” Richardson added. “I am thrilled that Dark Horse will once again bring new stories to life from this incredible galaxy. The Star Wars universe has grown over the years and there’s so many new opportunities for great stories. I can’t tell you how excited we are to get started!”

“All of us at Lucasfilm Publishing are thrilled to be working with Mike Richardson and everyone at Dark Horse on comics and original graphic novels set in a galaxy far, far away,” said Michael Siglain, creative director for Lucasfilm Publishing. “There are unlimited storytelling possibilities for all ages comics, and we look forward to collaborating with Dark Horse – and with the best writers and artists in the industry – to bring those stories to readers and fans all over the world.”

This new deal does not mean that Marvel Comics will cease publishing Star Wars comics, rather that Dark Horse is now their new partner in Star Wars much like IDW Publishing was in previous years. Recently IDW has published comics like Star Wars Adventures and Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, both of which will seemingly wrap up in the spring of 2022.