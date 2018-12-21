Star Wars: Could Behind-the-Scenes Reel of ‘Episode IX’ Footage Debut in December?

Ever since Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in 2015, it doesn’t quite feel like the holidays without the galaxy that’s far, far away.

There’s still some time left in 2018, however, and we’re holding out hope that Disney is going to give us a little taste of Star Wars: Episode IX before we ring in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Star Wars News Net, there’s a chance we might be getting a peak at something as early as Christmas. While a trailer is unlikely, we’re crossing all of our fingers that we’re going to be treated to something unforgettable.

“We have heard from multiple individuals, with varying degrees of information, on if and when we can expect to see something from Star Wars: Episode IX,” SWNN writes. “We are not calling a shot here, we just simply want to provide you with everything we have heard and pieced together to this point regarding the whispers that footage from Episode IX might be coming soon, in some form or another.”

We appreciate the warning that this could all be too good to me true, but SWNN does say, “one source told us that they were near certain a teaser/trailer for Episode IX” can be expected “anywhere up to Christmas Day.” That still gives us three more hopeful sleeps before we can go back to the long waiting game.

While they claim their source is “trusted and knows what they are talking about,” SWNN believes it is more likely we’ll be getting a “production based behind-the-scenes video instead of an actual teaser.”

The folks at Trailer Track also believe BTS footage is the most likely scenario, especially considering a teaser trailer would likely be attached to one of the big holiday box office movies. They believe if a teaser was coming, it would “be online by now.”

Other unnamed SWNN sources confirm that we won’t be getting any type of trailer this week, although it’s worth pointing out that Asad Ayaz, Walt Disney Studio’s President of Marketing, tweeted a photo of Pinewood Studios last week, which is where a teaser would come from.

“While we are confident in our information, remember neither Disney nor Lucasfilm have given any indication they are debuting footage for Star Wars: Episode IX this month,” SWNN concludes. “These situations are often fluid and they have been known to change on a dime. I think we can all assume they will debut one of the trailers for Episode IX at Star Wars Celebration in April.”

We won’t get our hopes up too high, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for more information leading up to Christmas.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be released on December 20, 2019.