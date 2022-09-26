Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2022 Figures Revealed (Exclusive)

Star Wars The Black Series Wookiee Holiday Edition Shaggy giants like Chewbacca come from an arboreal world, the tall and commanding Wookiee species is an impressive sight to even the most jaded spacer. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale WOOKIEE (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Porg toy and bowcaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at GameStop starting on 11/1. prevnext

Star Wars The Black Series Scout Trooper Holiday Edition Scout Troopers were lightly armored compared with other stormtroopers, which allowed them to move more quickly and easily in a range of environments. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale SCOUT TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Grogu in holiday-themed bag toy and blaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 1 figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available at Walmart starting on 11/1.

Star Wars The Black Series Protocol Droid Holiday Edition Protocol droids like C-3PO are vital in smoothing differences encountered by the many farflung cultures interacting on a regular basis throughout the galaxy. Most are humanoid, like the company they keep. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale PROTOCOL DROID (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included BD droid toy and holiday scarf; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at Entertainment Earth starting on 11/1.

Star Wars The Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper Holiday Edition Clone Troopers were so symbolic of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: The Clone Wars. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale PHASE II CLONE TROOPER (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Porg toy and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at Hasbro Pulse and Shop Disney starting on 11/1.

Star Wars The Black Series Mandalorian Holiday Edition The warrior clans of Mandalore were believed to have been wiped out ages ago, but their ways were resurrected, and with them, their legendary combat armor that was feared across the galaxy. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale MANDALORIAN WARRIOR (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included bogling toy and Amban blaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at Target starting on 11/16.