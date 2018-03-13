Get the ‘Star Wars’ The Black Series 6-Inch Porg Pack for $8

The Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Porg figure set is now available to order! Love them or hate them, adding these creatures to your collection for only $7.99 is a no-brainer. At that price you might want to get an entire flock. You can pre-order the set right here while supplies last with shipping slated for April.

Since you’re here, we’re going to assume that you fall firmly into the “love” camp when it comes to Porgs. If that’s the case, read on because we have some other items that might find interesting.

These delightful PORG sneakers are available to pre-order now from London-based Po-Zu with shipping slated for April 2018. Global shipping is free with orders of £75 ($105 US) or more. You can choose between the low-cut version for £59 ($82 US) and high-top £69 ($96 US).

Po-Zu notes that their porg sneakers are heading up their new Sri Lankan ethical line which sits “alongside Po-Zu’s Portuguese range, complimenting the current product offering of high-quality leather and non-leather premium products, inspired by the footwear of main characters in the Star Wars films such as Rey, Finn, Chewbacca, and Poe.” You can shop their entire Star Wars line of footwear right here. Again, global shipping is free on orders of £75 ($105 US) or more.

The Porg shoes are unisex, but if there are ladies out there that really want to go all out with a porg-themed outfit (and who wouldn’t?), we suggest going with the porg sweater from Her Universe. There’s also this adorable porg skirt and this porg back buddy backpack that’s on sale for only $25.

