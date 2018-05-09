Become Professor ‘Star Wars’ With Boba Fett and Chewbacca Blazers

Do you have a PhD in Star Wars? If so, you’ve earned the right to wear these Boba Fett and Chewbacca blazers. They have elbow patches and everything! Next assignment: Watch Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25th and ask your students to prepare an essay on whether or not this movie has earned the right to exist.

The Chewbacca blazer is a classic tweed style that features the Rebel Alliance starbird embroidered under the pocket, a Chewbacca-themed lining, and a bandolier-style strap in the back. The only place to get it is right here at ThinkGeek for $119.99 in sizes that range from small to 3x. The full list of features includes:

• Star Wars Chewbacca Blazer

• Officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• Tweed jacket with elbow patches

• Two buttons up the front

• Jetted pockets with flap and left chest welt pocket

• Rebel Alliance starbird subtly embroidered under pocket

• Three buttons on sleeves

• Fixed strap in back has bandolier design

• Lined in grey, black, and yellow Chewbacca print

• Interior pockets on both sides

• Materials: 80% polyester / 20% rayon outer with 100% polyester lining

• Care Instructions: Dry clean only (mild process)

The Boba Fett jacket features satin details, an embroidered Mandalorian Crest on the right chest, and a Boba Fett-themed lining. You can grab one right here in sizes small to 3x for $119.99. The full list of features includes:

• Star Wars Boba Fett Blazer

• Officially-licensed Star Wars merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• Jacket with elbow patches and satin details

• Two buttons up the front

• Jetted pockets with flap and 2 faux welt pockets on left chest

• Right chest features embroidered Mandalorian Crest

• Three buttons on sleeves

• Center vent in back

• Lined in black and red Boba Fett print

• Interior pockets on both sides

• Materials: 80% polyester / 20% rayon outer with 100% polyester lining

• Care Instructions: Dry clean only (mild process)

Of course, a Star Wars blazer that’s covered in chalk dust isn’t appropriate for a night on the town, so that’s when you reach into your closet for this slick Darth Vader blazer. You could even go with a full Darth Vader OppoSuit which is on sale at the moment for only $79.99.

