Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Brings Back a Rogue One Fan-Favorite in a Terrifying Way

The fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett was released today, and it caught Star Wars fans up on what Mando has been doing since the second season of The Mandalorian came to an end. “The Return of the Mandalorian” features a flashback to the Great Purge of Mandalore, and the scene includes KX-series Imperial droids exterminating the people of the planet. Of course, KX droids are the same model as fan-favorite K-2SO, who was voiced by Alan Tudyk in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Many people took to Twitter today to comment on the appearance of KX droids, who were pretty scary in the flashback. You can check out one post below:

Fans of Rogue One will soon be reunited with more than just a familiar-looking droid. Star Wars: Andor is a Rogue One prequel series that’s coming to Disney+ and is set to star Diego Luna in the titular role. Unfortunately, the show will not initially feature Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO. During an interview with Collider last year, Tudyk spoke out about appearing at Disney’s D23 announcement of Andor in 2019 and admitted that he is unlikely to show up in the first season of the show.

“They’re shooting it right now, I’m not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I’ll end up in there,” Tudyk explained. “I’m in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that’s not happening, it’s called Andor!”

“I do know this: I have to be on stilts for it, because the character is 7’1″, and I’m not one of those guys that says, ‘Somebody else do the motion capture, and I’ll voice it later,’” Tudyk added. “I’ll have to do the motion capture, and I turn 50 in March… So I hope they get to it soon, because I’m not going to be on stilts in, like, five years. I’m not doing it!”

As for The Book of Boba Fett, the series is set to have two more episodes, and Temuera Morrison previously teased an exciting finale, which will hit Disney+ on February 9th. In a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) stopped Morrison from revealing too much about “Chapter 7” ahead of its debut. “Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison quipped. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+. Andor is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime this year.