Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Director Bryce Dallas Howard Shows Off Behind-the-Scenes Photo





Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett director Bryce Dallas Howard showed off some behind-the-scenes photos from today’s episodes. People are ecstatic about this week’s entry and the filmmaker is feeling the love. In her post, she shows off that clapboard for the series. A lot of secrecy went into the fifth episode of the Disney+ series. That was probably a good idea when it involves so little of the titular character. However, it does give fans something they’ve been asking for since last year ended. Where was The Mandalorian and how does he figure into the intrigue on Tatooine. Both of those ideas have come into sharp focus for the rest of the season. Viewers assume the bounty hunter will join the cause of Boba Fett in the remaining chapter. If that’s the case, a lot of them are already clamoring for more of Howard’s steady direction heading forward in the franchise. Check out her Twitter post down below.

Last year, during The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan was officially brought back into the fold. Katee Sackhoff’s warrior seemed primed for more appearances in this world. Digital Spy spoke to Howard about her ideas for the episodes with multiple Mandalorian warriors. Bo-Katan carried a lot of pressure because of her roles in the animated series. The Star Wars brain trust was a huge help in making sure that everything ran smoothly with the jump to live-action.

https://twitter.com/BryceDHoward/status/1486397933524172801?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I think I would have had it not been for Katee Sackhoff playing Bo-Katan, or if Dave Filoni wasn’t there,” Howard revealed. “But because Dave Filoni was there, and Katee had played Bo for a decade – for me, it was basically about ensuring Katee’s vision and Filoni’s vision, along with Jon Favreau’s vision… how can I facilitate that?”

“That was my primary focus, rather than being like, ‘I have a perspective on The Clone Wars, and here’s that perspective.’ There are folks who have spent more time on this and have inhabited these characters in this world,” she added. “So that was the fun of it for me. It was about getting all the experts in the room together, and being like, ‘I think this is the story you’re telling. Does that sound right?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah.’ That’s more my role.”

