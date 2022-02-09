Is The Book of Boba Fett End Credits Scene Teasing A New Star Wars Spinoff Series?

The Book of Boba Fett has been closed for the moment. But, could the show be teasing a new Star Wars spinoff series with that post-credits scene. *Spoilers for Boba Fett‘s last seconds are coming up.* In a move that should shock no one, the bounty hunter flexed those muscles big time in the finale. He chased out the Pikes and rode a Rancor like a lot of the promotional art indicated he would. But, the real story might just be the beginning of a Cob Vanth series on Disney+. A lot of fans were concerned after he took that damage last episode, but things seem poised for a big role in some kind of Star Wars property going forward.

Cad Bane strolled onto the scene last week and made quite an entrance. One of the first people that the bounty hunter came into contact with was Vanth. After a short exchange between the two gunslingers, Timothy Olyphant’s character decided to have a quick draw to settle this score. However, Bane would emerge victorious over him after landing a direct shot to Vanth’s shoulder. If you fast forward to the post-credits scene this week, he’s sitting in the Bacta tank before getting attended to by The Mod Artist. (Guessing that means Thundercat is coming back for more Star Wars as well.) It remains to be seen if the next time fans can expect Vanth will be in The Mandalorian Season 3 or somewhere else.

In a previous interview with Empire Magazine, Jon Favreau explained how the scene was set for this massive stand off from the early moments of The Book of Boba Fett.

“There is a power vacuum because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist,” Favreau explained to the outlet. “You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine — and Hutt Space in general — and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.

He added, “Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces. He’s not normally a newcomer. He’s an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he’s trying to transition to another position.”

Here’s Star Wars’ official synopsis for the Disney+ series.

