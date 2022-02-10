Star Wars Fans Aren’t Excited to Return to Tatooine in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Following the conclusion of The Book of Boba Fett today and confirmation that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will kick off in May, Star Wars fans are expressing a lot of feelings about once again returning to the desert planet of Tatooine. In the original Star Wars film Luke Skywalker describes Tatooine as being the planet furthest from the “bright center to the universe,” but with the amount of time that the Disney+ shows have spent wandering its sands you’d think it was the most hoping place in that entire galaxy far, far away. We’ve collected some of the funniest reactions below.

After appearing in four episodes of The Mandalorian and every episode of The Book of Boba Fett, the planet will seemingly be another cornerstone of the Obi-Wan series as the debut poster features Ewan McGregor’s Jedi hero wandering the dunes. Considering McGregor will be joined in the series by Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader though, it’s certainly possible that the Obi-Wan series won’t spend its entire time on Tatooine. Others confirmed to appear in the series are Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskin

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+ with Obi-Wan Kenobi set to premiere on May 25. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Aaaand we’re back

And so… with the conclusion of "The Book of Boba Fett," we leave the desert sands of Tattooine for the next chapter of the Star Wars.



Turning to the vast reaches of a galaxy BUSTLING with life & conflict & oh ok we're staying right here for Obi Wan and Luke in May. Got it. — Dan Larson (@ToyGalaxyDan) February 9, 2022

Nothing ever happens there

Luke Skywalker: Nothing ever happens on Tatooine!

Tatooine: pic.twitter.com/9wKtMi2hB1 — ReactionRocket (@ReactionRocket) February 9, 2022

The Atlanta of Star Wars

Tatooine must offer fantastic tax breaks for film and TV. — Chris Lunt (@dodgethedraft) February 9, 2022

Rename Star Wars

The Tatooine TV Universe gets another entry. https://t.co/VdRxVRoKDN — F♯A♯∞, fka ☕️ (@coopercooperco) February 9, 2022

I hate it!!

When you find out the next #StarWars series is also going to be set on Tatooine: pic.twitter.com/bGkRyrAfrJ — The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) February 10, 2022

About time!

Tatooine! It’s about time we saw more of that place. https://t.co/324ufgl09v — Matthew “Movies” Thomason (@ThomasonTown) February 9, 2022

Even George went back tho

The way George Lucas created Tatooine as the symbol of a shit hole planet everyone wants to get out of but 90% of the Star Wars saga somehow all takes place in this place lol https://t.co/FPeD8wWUz7 — Sleep Deprived Jerry Chen @jerryasleep.bsky.social (@jerryasleep) February 10, 2022

I hate sand

Me, seeing another show set on Tatooine https://t.co/uDEQNdcGBg pic.twitter.com/AWnlSbCz7E — Gentleman Doofus (@GentleDoofus) February 9, 2022

It’s the spot

Star Wars is like "I know a spot" and then takes you back to Tatooine. — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) February 8, 2022

Lmao