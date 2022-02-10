Star Wars Fans Aren’t Excited to Return to Tatooine in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Following the conclusion of The Book of Boba Fett today and confirmation that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will kick off in May, Star Wars fans are expressing a lot of feelings about once again returning to the desert planet of Tatooine. In the original Star Wars film Luke Skywalker describes Tatooine as being the planet furthest from the “bright center to the universe,” but with the amount of time that the Disney+ shows have spent wandering its sands you’d think it was the most hoping place in that entire galaxy far, far away. We’ve collected some of the funniest reactions below.
After appearing in four episodes of The Mandalorian and every episode of The Book of Boba Fett, the planet will seemingly be another cornerstone of the Obi-Wan series as the debut poster features Ewan McGregor’s Jedi hero wandering the dunes. Considering McGregor will be joined in the series by Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader though, it’s certainly possible that the Obi-Wan series won’t spend its entire time on Tatooine. Others confirmed to appear in the series are Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskin
