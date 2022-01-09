Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett DP Confirms Surprising Pre-production Mandate on Series

Lucasfilm’s efforts on its Disney+ shows have continually pushed the boundaries of filmmaking. Thanks to the first season of The Mandalorian, the Disney-owned studio was able to develop game-changing technology with The Volume, something it’s now licensed out to other studios hoping to use it for their films. Because that tech is so expansive, Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett director of photography Dave Klein says episodes need to be created entirely in pre-vis before they start to even roll the cameras on them.

“There’s a full animatic of every episode,” the filmmaker said in a recent episode of Fatman Beyond. “The way the Volume works, you have to know what you’re doing ahead of time. You have to light your backgrounds in VR and it’s like a four-month process between lighting those backgrounds and seeing them on the Volume.”

That means the crew behind The Book of Boba Fett went far beyond just storyboarding specific shots. Instead, there’s essentially a lightweight animated episode to correspond with every live-action episode that is released on Disney+.

Two episodes of the series have been released so far, adding some fan-favorite comic characters to the mix. According to Fett himself, however, fans should wait until all the surprises that will come later in the season.

“Oh, yeah. We’re not allowed to mention too much about these incoming actors, but yeah, we look forward to it,” Temeura Morrison previously said when asked if audiences should be on the watch for upcoming villains. “That’s just the beginning. There’s some colorful chaps coming in to upset the works and that’s a part of this wonderful series, too, the introduction of all these elements that come in all shapes and all kinds.”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

