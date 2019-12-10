Star Wars: Bryce Dallas Howard Only Directed Pedro Pascal Doubles on The Mandalorian

Since before the first episode of The Mandalorian premiered there was one thing that was on many fan’s minds, when would we get to see Pedro Pascal’s face underneath that helmet? Naturally the existence of Baby Yoda pushed this question to the bottom of the list, but it remains something that fans are eager to see on screen (despite having seen his face plenty in Game of Thrones). The series even makes a point to address how the titular character never takes off his helmet, still concealing his face in the one sequence where he does remove it. This secrecy has since turned into a new question: Just how often is that Pedro under the helmet?

We can’t break it down into a percentage, or even a ballpark figure, but the credits for each episode of The Mandalorian reveal two doubles for the lead character played by Brendan Wayne (grandson of Oscar winner John Wayne) and Lateef Crowder. To perhaps paint a picture about how often it’s one of the doubles under the helmet, director Bryce Dallas Howard revealed that she never once worked with Pedro Pascal while filming her episode of the series.

“He was in rehearsals for King Lear on Broadway. And so, while we were doing my episode, I wasn’t working with Pedro,” the actress turned director told Vulture, revealing Wayne was per primary Mandalorian double. “He absolutely just brought everything to that character, and we were able to find the moments and figure them out together.”

For those thinking that perhaps Pascal was never in the suit or on set, Wayne revealed to the outlet that they worked together with frequency on set, breaking down the movements of the character so they were on the same page.

“[Pascal] would ask me, and I would ask him the same question, which is, ‘Why did you move like this during that moment?’ We would go back and forth,” Wayne said. “The great thing about him is he’s not impressed with himself. He’s just an actor. And I mean that in the good way, not the bad way. He likes to learn and he likes to collaborate and he’s very good at it.”

