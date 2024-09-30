Star Wars C-3PO Electronic Head Replica Can Be Rewired To Reveal Sith Secrets

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: C-3PO Premium Electronic Head Replica )

Another very unique Star Wars collectible is on the way from Disney / Lucasfilm, and like the Star Tours StarSpeeder 3000 Vehicle Playset, it will be available in a very limited edition run. Mark your calendars for October 16th at 8am PT / 11am ET because the Galactic Archive Series C-3PO Premium Electronic Head will launch at that time right here at The Disney Store complete with lights and sounds as well as a feature that will allow you to reveal Sith secrets like Babu Frik in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Unfortunately, only 3,720 units will be produced priced at $119.99, and if the aforementioned Star Tours playset is anything to go by, there will be a queue at launch and they'll sell out in the blink of an eye. That said, you'll find a breakdown of the features below, which should make it clear why you really want to be one of the lucky fans who get to take this home.

First, there's a sensor that you can touch that will activate movie-accurate phrases and C-3PO's yellow eyes. That sort of thing we've seen before. However, you can also remove his casing to reveal the gadgetry beneath (inspired by Star Wars: The Phantom Menace), which includes a wire that can be moved to activate glowing red eyes and forbidden Sith secrets.

Galactic Archive Series C-3PO Premium Electronic Head Features:

Premium electronic model

Highly detailed deco

Multi-piece assembly

Authentic light features: yellow and red

More than twenty movie-accurate character phrases

Touch sensor to illuminate eyes and play one phrase at a time

Removable pieces reveal inner workings

Move designated wire to make eyes light up red and hear different C-3PO voice reveal Sith secrets

On/Off switch on base

USB plug-in

Includes USB cable

Includes instructions

Head: approx. 12'' x 9'' x 7 3/4''

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

Part of Star Wars: Galactic Archive Series

(Photo: LEGO Jabba's Sail Barge and Skywalker Lightsaber sets )

In other Star Wars LEGO news for October 2024, the next Ultimate Collector Series set is the highly anticipated Jabba's Sail Barge (75397)! Clocking in at 3,942 pieces, it features. the ability to fold down the sides and lift off the sails and top deck to check out the detailed interior. Inside you'll find the the cockpit, prison cell, armory, kitchen and entertainment room equipped with Jabba's bed and more. It will also include 11 Star Wars minifigures Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia (Huttslayer / Slave Leia), Bib Fortuna, C-3PO, Max Rebo, Kithaba, Vizam, Wooof, Gamorrean Guard, Salacious Crumb and R2-D2 with a bar table accessory. When complete, the set can be displayed on the included stand, which has space for the Jabba the Hutt LEGO minifigure, an information plaque and a LEGO Star War 25th anniversary brick.

The LEGO Star Wars Jabba's Sail Barge Ultimate Collector Series set will available first to LEGO Insiders starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on October 2nd / 3rd 2024 right here at the LEGO website priced at $499.99. It will be available to the general public at the same time and in the same place on October 6th. It's expensive for sure, but if it's any consolation all purchases of the Jabba's Barge set will receive a LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Set (40730) as a free gift. You can check out all of the new LEGO sets for October right here.