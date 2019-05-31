Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Captain Phasma Preview Gives Fan Favorite The Spotlight

Marvel lifted the curtain off of their new Star Wars: Age of Resistance line of one-shots at Star Wars Celebration, and now we’ve got an exclusive look at Captain Phasma‘s star turn in our preview of Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Captain Phasma #1. As revealed at Celebration, Tom Taylor is writing all of the Age of Resistance stories, with art on Phasma handled by Leonard Kirk. If you were disappointed by Phasma’s lack of presence in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, you’ll be happy to get her true spotlight in this action-packed one-shot.

The preview kicks off with an army of Stormtroopers in a hectic firefight, and while they are holding their own, they are still in awe of Captain Phasma, who is holding off a swath of enemy combatants all by herself and in lethal style. One Stormtrooper, in particular, is a bit envious of this skill, but they don’t have time to feel much else, as an approaching ship snatches victory out of their hands and leaves destruction in its wake.

One Stormtrooper removes her helmet, and this is most likely the person who the description indicates will try and become the next Captain Phasma, though it may not be with the current Phasma’s blessing.

You can check out the preview on the next slides.

Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Captain Phasma #1 is written by Tom Taylor and drawn by Leonard Kirk with a cover by Phil Noto, and you can check out the official description for it below.

“ANOTHER GUN! STORMTROOPERS don’t get a name. They are simply a tool of the EMPIRE. But PHASMA has a name, and one young soldier wants what she has. One stormtrooper has ambition. And this ambition is on a collision course with CAPTAIN PHASMA.”

Star Wars: Age of Resistance – Captain Phasma #1 is in stores July 10th.

Main Cover By Phil Noto

Mayhem

A One Woman Army

A Leader

Not Over Yet

In Its Dust