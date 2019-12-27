Star Wars Fans Remember Carrie Fisher on Third Anniversary of Her Death

Actress, writer, author, mental health advocate, and Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away three years ago today, but, as Luke Skywalker so aptly put it in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “No one’s ever really gone,” with fans of Fisher taking to social media to share tributes to her. For three years, fans have been denied her warmth, wit, and wisdom, yet the messages she spread both on-screen and off continue to impact her fans to this day, as admirers shared a number of memorials to the actress to thank her for the impact she has had on millions of audiences for generations.

While most fans might know the actress for playing Leia Organa in six of the Star Wars films, her talents extended well beyond the world of science fiction, both with her books and contributions to some of Hollywood’s most memorable scripts. Proving that her legacy will be felt for years to come, audiences recently saw Fisher’s last performance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, offering both closure and hope to fans of Leia.

Remarkable Writing

I like Star Wars but what I remember Carrie Fisher for most is her remarkable writing, wit & innate grasp of human nature. Reading her books is always a riveting experience because you can feel her essence in each page. Tough. Genuine. Vulnerable. Brilliant. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/Wyji7KyHhP — lionessmom76 (@lionessmom76) December 27, 2019

An Inspiration

today marks 3 years without carrie fisher. carrie was a woman who was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in, she was open about her mental health and battles with addiction. she was what can only be described as an inspiration. we love you carrie, rest in peace <3 pic.twitter.com/5gk0eDlZAS — alfie solomons’ beard (@GECRGEHARRlSON) December 27, 2019

Wanting What You Have

“I haven’t ever changed who I am. I’ve just gotten more accepting of it. Being happy isn’t getting what you want, it’s wanting what you have”



Carrie Fisher



On this day 1956-2016 #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/equg5KIE8R — Paul O’Connell (@PaulEOC) December 27, 2019

Extraordinary Legacy

The extraordinary Carrie Fisher and her extraordinary daughter, Billie lourd 😊😍 pic.twitter.com/YvckMo8WpO — jen (@wienerpain) December 27, 2019

Space Mom

today i will NOT wear my bra to remember our space mom carrie fisher#CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/vgmEGh9wVs — beep-beep, spel! (@cawcawcawmfs) December 27, 2019

Princess, Rebel, General

Icon

✨carrie fisher✨



what an amazing woman, inspiration, icon & wholesome human being who I miss dearly, may she live on forever in all of our hearts,I aspire to be as amazing as she was & still is! miss you carrie x@starwars @HamillHimself #StarWars #PrincessLeia #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/e0BVaWr6bx — 𝔰𝔬𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞 𝔳𝔦𝔠𝔱𝔬𝔯𝔦𝔞✨🥀🐠IM SEEING HARRY (@7Osgucci) December 27, 2019

One of a Kind

Thinking about Carrie Fisher on the third anniversary of her passing. She was one of a kind, an absolute badass who wasn’t afraid to live or love freely. pic.twitter.com/HO0OCYDIvM — Mac Moon (@DanMoffTarkin) December 27, 2019

Beautiful Soul

#CarrieFisher certainly on my mind 2day! She was a beautiful soul! Not just bc of #StarWars but bc (you) Carrie were so brave to advocate 4 ppl w/disabilities & addictions; a ❤ of 🏅gold. TY Carrie from above🕊! @starwars #CarrieOnForever 🙏🏻s 4 #BillieLourd & family. pic.twitter.com/dbm58JU8sV — Pari N. Gharib🎄☃️❄🌈🎃⚓🎬📚🇺🇸🇫🇷🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@filmgirl21) December 27, 2019

More Accepting