Star Wars Fans Remember Carrie Fisher on Third Anniversary of Her Death

Actress, writer, author, mental health advocate, and Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away

Actress, writer, author, mental health advocate, and Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away three years ago today, but, as Luke Skywalker so aptly put it in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, “No one’s ever really gone,” with fans of Fisher taking to social media to share tributes to her. For three years, fans have been denied her warmth, wit, and wisdom, yet the messages she spread both on-screen and off continue to impact her fans to this day, as admirers shared a number of memorials to the actress to thank her for the impact she has had on millions of audiences for generations.

While most fans might know the actress for playing Leia Organa in six of the Star Wars films, her talents extended well beyond the world of science fiction, both with her books and contributions to some of Hollywood’s most memorable scripts. Proving that her legacy will be felt for years to come, audiences recently saw Fisher’s last performance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, offering both closure and hope to fans of Leia.

