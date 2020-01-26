Star Wars: Cassian Andor Disney+ Series Release Date Reportedly Revealed

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian ended last month, but there are still other Star Wars series to look forward to on Disney+. It was recently reported that Obi-Wan Kenobi show was put on hold for rewrites, but Ewan McGregor recently assured Entertainment Tonight that the show is still happening, they still plan to debut it as scheduled, and that it will only be better for the rewrites. Another show Star Wars fans have to look forward to is the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series that’s set to see the return of Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk’s K-2SO. According to a recent report from Variety, the new series could premiere as early as next year.

“And multiple sources tell Variety that it would be safe to assume that the ‘Rogue One’ prequel series centered on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor will premiere on the streamer in 2021,” Variety writes.

Recently, Luna admitted it was “hard” knowing his Star Wars role as the Rebel spy Captain in the spin-off would be short-lived, but the actor is excited to explore the background of his character, and he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty.

“I’m not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven’t started. I’m just happy, I’m happy to be part of that universe,” Luna told Variety. “Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great.”

“It was hard to start a film knowing you were gonna die so fast,” Luna added of the definitive ending for Andor at the close of Rogue One, “but now we can talk about what happened earlier.”

After Luna expressed disappointment Rogue One ended with Andor’s death — preventing his return in future stories set during the Original Trilogy — the star shared gratitude for the opportunity to revisit the character in his own prequel series.

“When I saw the film the first time, I was so disappointed at the end. And not because of the film,” he previously told SYFY. “My son said, ‘But that’s it, Dad. Right? That’s it,’ And I go, ‘Well, yes. That’s the thing about this film.’ Even though I knew, and I understood, I think that’s the moment where I really got it.”

“I really realized that a character I loved, and a universe I couldn’t care more about [was done]. But the tone of our film, it pays honor to, I believe, the best times of this universe,” Luna continued. “And obviously, I say the best because it’s when I was open and ready to receive that. Those [Star Wars] films left a very deep mark on me, as [the] audience, and as a filmmaker.”

The untitled Rogue One prequel series is expected to premiere in 2021.