Star Wars Fans React to ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series

Star Wars fans were given a huge surprise from Disney today when CEO Bob Iger confirmed that a new live-action TV series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor would be heading into production next year. The news was met with mixed reactions, though the one unifying response was surprise that the news seemingly came out of nowhere.

Lucasfilm described the series as focusing on “the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna will reprise the role of Andor.”

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna shared. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

As fans have been waiting for news on spinoff films in the saga, our attentions weren’t focused on what Disney’s new streaming service, officially named “Disney+,” could potentially offer fans.

Here For It

Will we see when Cassian and K-2SO meet? Because I am here for it. pic.twitter.com/XkkCFJ16Xi — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) November 8, 2018

R.I.P. Cassian

the further adventures of Cassian Andor as his atoms travel the galaxy as space dust — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 8, 2018

Let Him Touch Jabba

also, oblig: jabba the hutt joke here pic.twitter.com/elul8m2o7r — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) November 8, 2018

Best Character

The best Rogue One character gets their own show. — Indiana Jedi (@IndianaJedi) November 8, 2018

Time to Rise

ROGUE ONE STAN TWITTER RISES FROM OUR SLUMBER — sarah ? (@SarahDemp) November 8, 2018

Make Some Noise

where are all the rogue one stans why is the tl so quiet make some NOISE FOR CASSIAN ANDOR — ㅤㅤㅤr. (@REYSBENSOLOS) November 8, 2018

The Best

cassian was the best character in rogue one pic.twitter.com/ZGNqF7JoLH — #1 valkyrie stan (@valkyriegamoras) November 8, 2018

More Origin Stories

BREAKING: Disney announces Star Wars prequel series about that guy who tried to sell Obi-Wan death sticks and got told to go home and rethink his life. The series will debut on the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, Disney+, sometime in 2020. pic.twitter.com/7gJs3ib8Sd — zak ???? (@ZakKondratenko) November 8, 2018

Meet Cute

It’d be pretty cool if the Cassian Andor series shows how he crossed paths with K-2SO and how K2 was reprogrammed! #StarWars pic.twitter.com/xOGiYlFGoU — John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) November 8, 2018

New Wardrobe