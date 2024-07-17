Star Wars Celebrates Ahsoka’s Five Emmy Nominations

The nominees for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and many of our favorite shows made the cut. One show that made out with five Emmy nominations was Star Wars: Ahsoka, the live-action Disney+ series that stars Rosario Dawson in the titular role and follows the events of the beloved animated series, Star Wars Rebels. The show is up for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Period and/or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, and Outstanding Sound Editing.

Is Ahsoka Getting a Season 2?

In January, it was announced that a second season of Star Wars: Ahsoka was officially in development. Dawson first played Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Mandalorian before reprising the role again in The Book of Boba Fett, and last year saw the long-awaited debut of the Ahsoka solo series. In Dawson’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett, she worked alongside iconic Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill. In April, Dawson and Hamill reunited to record a special Fright Night episode of Manifest Media’s Table Read podcast. ComicBook.com attended the recording, and we asked Dawson if she had any Ahsoka updates to share.

“Nope,” Dawson replied when asked if she’s read anything from Ahsoka Season 2. “Hugely so,” she said about being excited to continue the series. “I mean, it’s a big deal. It’s huge. I love everyone. It’s an incredible cast. It’s a great group of people and we get more Ahsoka, we get more Sabine. We get more of these characters in a way that – and as much as we’ve watched all of the previous shows and everything – it’s new storytelling, which is just insane to me. So I hope there’s new costumes and I want to know what’s going on.”

What Is Dave Filoni’s Star Wars Movie About?

Dave Filoni, the showrunner of Star Wars: Ahsoka and the Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm, has a movie in the works that’s expected to culminate The Mandalorian timeline. While not too much is known about Filoni’s upcoming Star Wars movie, we do know that it will be set during the New Republic era, and it’s expected to have an epic event quality to it.

“Jon [Favreau] and I have our own little theater that we’ve been playing in, but Star Wars is a big galaxy. I think there’s a lot of possibilities, but we do things our own way,” Filoni previously told ComicBook. “I think of, you know, A New Hope is an important moment in the timeline. The Death Star blows up. That changes everything … A cinematic moment for this time period has to be a moment that’s changing things and we understand it as the audience and then it can ripple down if we have other shows going on underneath that. So if there was a show taking place in the New Hope time period that you were watching as a kid, you would understand that things have changed in the show because the Death Star blew up. But they didn’t necessarily need to be there. So there’s a ton of possibilities for how to tell these stories in a unique way for Star Wars as well.”

