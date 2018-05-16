Star Wars Celebration Coming to Chicago in 2019

There’s no better place to collide with the most passionate Star Wars fans in the world than at Star Wars Celebration, the convention that brings together your favorite aspects of the galaxy far, far away. The event has been held in cities across the globe, with the 2019 event being held in Chicago, Illinois on April 11-15.

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale June 5th.

The upcoming convention will be the 20th anniversary of the event, which first kicked off in 1999 in anticipation of the release of The Phantom Menace in Denver, Colorado. Subsequent festivities coincided with the releases of Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Revenge of the Sith in 2005, which were both held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In 2007, Celebration IV was held in Los Angeles, California, with that year offering the first overseas event in London, United Kingdom for Celebration Europe.

In 2015, the event became an annual trend, as each year saw a new entry in the Star Wars saga. Fans were disappointed that 2018 was devoid of the convention, though the timing of the spring event put it too close to the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story but too far from Episode IX‘s release to be able to offer fans new information.

Prior to Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm, the festivities offered fans little more than an opportunity to come together to celebrate the saga, in addition to opportunities to get autographs with their favorite members of the cast and crew. Celebration also offered attendees retrospective panels, though the saga had stagnated since the release of the prequel films to a degree.

Celebration Anaheim in 2015 became one of the biggest events in the convention’s history, as it saw the debut of the second teaser trailer for The Force Awakens and the first footage from the standalone film Rogue One. Much of the event’s panels were also broadcast online for fans at home to enjoy.

Stay tuned for more details about Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

