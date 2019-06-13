Star Wars Celebration 2020 Dates Revealed

This year’s Star Wars Celebration was packed to the brim with big reveals regarding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and we’re sure Star Wars Celebration 2020 will follow suit with some pretty cool reveals as well. Now you can start planning for the big event, as Star Wars Celebration 2020 has official dates and location information. Celebration 2020 will be returning to Anaheim, California and the Anaheim Convention Center, and tickets will go on sale on June 21st at 9 am pacific time. As for the dates, Star Wars Celebration 2020 will be taking place from August 27th to the 30th (via StarWars.com).

The event is an official production of Lucasfilm and ReedPOP, and you can check out the official description for 2020’s bit Star Wars shindig below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2020 will be four fun-filled days of major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and other surprises. From young fans of Star Wars animated shows to die-hards fueled by the nostalgia for the original Star Wars trilogy to families that enjoy Star Wars together, there’s something for everyone at Star Wars Celebration. For Star Wars fans, there’s nothing else like it.”

Breaking news! @SW_Celebration is headed to Anaheim, August 27-30, 2020. Tickets will be available Friday, June 21st @ 9:00am PT. Full details: https://t.co/DFmWn4rCwr #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/9UAPMANGM6 — Star Wars (@starwars) June 13, 2019

As for what will be the star attraction, that’s a bit harder to deduce. This year was a no-brainer, as the final installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy comes out later this year, so fans saw the first trailer, new characters, the return of Palpatine, and more revealed during the event.

The next trilogy, however, is not on the immediate horizon, so that will probably not get a full debut there until the following year. That means we will likely get some small details surrounding it but probably not a trailer or anything like that. What we could see though is reveals regarding Disney+ projects like The Mandalorian or the Cassian Andor series. We could also get another video game reveal, or even maybe the first look at a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, if the first one is successful that is.

Who knows though, as they could easily blow our minds with an unknown project, so let us know what you want to see at Star Wars Celebration 2020 in the comments!