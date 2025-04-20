Star Wars Celebration Confirms 2027 Location (And Fans Should Be Excited)

As Star Wars Celebration Japan concludes, fans of the galaxy far, far away already know where and when the next Celebration will take place. After going international the past couple of times, the convention is returning to the U.S. to commemorate a significant milestone for the franchise. During the closing ceremony for Celebration Japan, Lucasfilm announced Star Wars Celebration will return in 2027 and take place in Los Angeles. The event is scheduled to take place from April 1-4, 2027 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The last time Celebration was held there was back in 2007 for Celebration IV.

This will mark the first time in five years Celebration takes place in the U.S. Celebration Anaheim happened in May 2022. Following that, Lucasfilm had Celebration Europe 2023 in London and this year’s event in Japan.

Celebration Japan had several notable developments. Lucasfilm kicked things off with a panel outlining its plans for the future of Star Wars movies. The studio unveiled details for director Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, which stars Ryan Gosling and will open over Memorial Day weekend in 2027. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also confirmed several other Star Wars movies that are in active development. These include projects from James Mangold, Taika Waititi, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Simon Kinberg.

On the TV side of things, Celebration Japan spotlighted Andor and Ahsoka. It was officially confirmed Hayden Christensen is reprising Anakin Skywalker for Ahsoka Season 2, which starts production soon. Lucasfilm also announced a new animated series titled Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, which debuts on Disney+ in 2026.

Celebration Los Angeles 2027 should be a very exciting event for Star Wars fans. For starters, the convention runs a day longer than Celebration Japan, which means there will be extra panels and events for attendees to check out. Lucasfilm will surely want to pack in as much as they can during the convention, as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the franchise. Obviously, a panel schedule for Celebration Los Angeles is not available yet, but it’s all but a guarantee there will be one reflecting on Star Wars’ immense legacy featuring appearances from filmmakers and actors who have appeared in various projects over the decades. It would be nice if George Lucas was there to help celebrate such a monumental occasion.

Star Wars: Starfighter will be gearing up for its theatrical premiere as Celebration Los Angeles begins. Marketing for Levy’s film should already be in full swing at this time, but Lucasfilm will probably want to use Celebration as an opportunity to drum up additional hype for Starfighter with a panel giving attendees a special look at what’s in store. Currently, no Star Wars movies are officially dated after Starfighter, so Lucasfilm might shed light on its upcoming film slate and provide some clarity on how the other movies are shaping up. It’ll also be interesting to see what’s announced regarding TV shows. After Andor, Ahsoka Season 2 is the only live-action series coming through the pipeline, so there will likely be some revelations on that front.