Star Wars Celebration: Official Art for the Chicago Con Revealed

Star Wars Celebration is happening in Chicago next month, and there are tons of exciting things on the con’s line-up including some incredibly sweet art.

According to Fantha Tracks, StarWars.com recently revealed a closer look at some “luscious artwork” that will be available for purchase in Artist’s Alley at the con.

“As we countdown to five days of panels, sneak peeks, big reveals, and big fun, we caught up with the denizens of Artist Alley, home to some familiar creators and new faces, to give you a glimpse at the exclusive artwork that will be available only at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. And starting today, you can head over to Dark Ink where pre-orders for the Acme Archives editions are now live, ending March 15 at noon, as well as official art from other individual artists!,” StarWars.com writes.

To see more of the available art and learn about their history, click here.

StarWars.com calls the artwork “by the fans, for the fans” and boasts that the artists have a wide range of merchandise available, including art that is dedicated to Carrie Fisher and the 20th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. In fact, it was recently revealed that the con will also be having a special Phantom Menace panel in honor of the Anniversary on Monday, April 15th.

In addition to some amazing art options, Star Wars Celebration has a lot of special guests on their roster, including Alan Tudyk and Billy Dee Williams.

Tudyk is best known for his role as Wash in Firefly, but Star Wars fans also know him as the voice of K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Williams, of course, is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The actor will finally be reprising the role in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX.

It was also recently reported that Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe Dameron in the most recent trilogy, might be in attendance, too.

Other guests include the original Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew, and Donald Faison. Faison is best known for Clueless and Scrubs, but also lends his voice to Star Wars Resistance. Other notable guests include Star Wars Rebels‘ Freddie Prinze Jr., Jason Isaacs, Taylor Gray, and Vanessa Marshall. Many more are also scheduled to attend. To see the current list, click here.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off in Chicago on April 11th and continues through April 15th. The con will take place at McCormick Place. For more information, check out the official Star Wars Celebration website.

