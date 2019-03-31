Star Wars Celebration’s Panel Lotteries Are Officially Open

Star Wars Celebration is happening in Chicago next month, and there are tons of exciting things on the con's line-up including an array of panels. This week, the con announced the official schedule and the panel list is stacked. Today, the panel lotteries have opened in an effort to minimize the long lines that have occurred in past years.

"In order to enter the lottery fans must have either the original e-mail used to purchase their Star Wars Celebration Chicago badges, or the confirmation number they received when they purchased the badges," the Star Wars Celebration site reads. "Celebration stage at the Wintrust Arena will be part of the lottery as well as the Galaxy and Twin Suns stages which will be streaming the morning panels live from the Celebration Stage are NOW OPEN and close on Thursday April 4. Fans must enter the lottery before 11:59 PM central time on Wednesday April 3. The time in which you enter a lottery has no impact on your chance of winning a lottery."

Currently, only four of the panels have lotteries. The Star Wars: Episode IX panel on Friday, April 12th (11:00am - 12:00PM), Bringing Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to Life at Disney Parks on Saturday, April 13th (11:00 AM - 12:00 PM), The Mandalorian on Sunday, April 14th (11:00 AM - 12:00 PM), and Star Wars: Phantom Menace 20th Anniversary Celebration on Monday, April 15th (11:00 AM - 12:00 PM).

You can apply for the lotteries here, and learn more details about how they work here.

Panels are not the only lotteries available for the con. There's also an Exhibitor Exclusives lottery, which you can enter here. These lotteries include Funko, LEGO, and Hasbro exclusives.

In addition to the panels, there is also an exciting array of guests on the con's line-up. Paul Bettany, Riz Ahmed, Billy Dee Williams, Forest Whitaker, Alan Tudyk, Hayden Christensen, Peter Mayhew, Freddie Prinze Jr., Jason Isaacs, Donald Faison, Bobby Moynihan, Ray Park, Katee Sackhoff, any many more will be in attendance. You can see the full list of guests here.

Star Wars Celebration kicks off at McCormick Place in Chicago on April 11th and continues through April 15th.

