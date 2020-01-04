Star Wars’ Chewbacca Actor Shares a Message of Peace

Star Wars fans might immediately think of Chewbacca‘s power when they think of the Wookiee, though the actor that took on the role in the sequel trilogy, Joonas Suotamo, recently took to Twitter to offer audiences a reminder that the character is just as powerful in moments of peace. Despite the actor not specifically citing what inspired him to post the message, our tense political climate, as well as the heated state of discourse among Star Wars fans, means that there is plenty of anger and passion to go around, with his message likely meant to reflect the overwhelming power of peace in all senses of the word.

Despite his reputation as a warrior, I believe that Chewbacca shines the brightest in his moments of peace. As Yoda once said, “Great warrior? Wars not make one great.” pic.twitter.com/ZeMAgfjMwO — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) January 3, 2020

“Despite his reputation as a warrior, I believe that Chewbacca shines the brightest in his moments of peace,” the actor shared on Twitter. “As Yoda once said, ‘Great warrior? Wars not make one great.’”

Real-world politics aside, the Star Wars fandom is as divisive as ever, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker not helping matters much. Sadly, this is just par for the course for the franchise, with the biggest difference now being the prominence of social media among fandom.

After fans largely enjoying the original trilogy of films, excitement about the franchise grew immensely in the ’90s, thanks to the release of the Special Edition trilogy ahead of the debut of the first prequel, Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Once that film hit theaters, the backlash towards the series ignited, with fans who grew up on the original films failing to connect with the new adventure, as some cited the younger tone and embrace of CGI effects as the reason for the film’s disappointments. These criticisms continued with the next two films, earning the prequel trilogy a fair share of detractors.

The debut of the sequel trilogy might not have immediately created a divide, though writer/director Rian Johnson’s attempts to forge a new path for the franchise with Star Wars: The Last Jedi saw some fans appreciating the ambitious endeavor while others were disappointed that the film didn’t deliver what they expected to see from the film. Having to appease all fans with The Rise of Skywalker was an impossibility for director J.J. Abrams, with the film’s release resulting in varied reactions from critics and audiences.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

