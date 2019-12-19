Star Wars: Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Shares His Hilarious “Failed Audition” for Obi-Wan Series

✖

Joonas Suotamo is the Finnish actor and former professional basketball player who took over as Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise once Peter Mayhew retired after Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Suotamo portrayed the beloved Wookiee in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marks his first appearance in the franchise since Mayhew passed away. Suotamo has been posting lots of fun content on social media in honor of the new movie's release, recently sharing an epic selfie of the new film's cast. The actor's most recent post is a video celebrating him reaching 100,000 followers on Instagram. The actor decided to show a hilarious "failed audition" for the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"In honor of reaching 100k followers on Instagram, check out my failed audition to play Obi-Wan in the new Kenobi series. 😂 A million thanks to everyone who is following along on my journey, you're the best," Suotamo wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

"Lol we'd say you nailed it," @ourdisneynotebook wrote.

"That was awesome! You should at the very least be a padawan," @ehaderlie added.

"Who needs a lightsaber when you have a bowcaster," @taylan.aplar replied.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to director J.J. Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the second-worst critics score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 57%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie "a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds" and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.