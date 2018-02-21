Star Wars: 10 Best Chewbacca Moments

The Star Wars galaxy is filled with unsung heroes, but few have had an impact across every trilogy in the franchise like Chewbacca.

The long-living Wookiee fought as a warrior and helped end the conflict with the Separatists in the Clone Wars, rescued Jedi Master Yoda from certain doom after Order 66 was issued, helped secure the destruction of the first and second Death Stars and Starkiller Base, and had little tolerance for C-3PO’s nonsense.

Chewbacca is on that cusp; not quite A-list like Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa, but not exactly cult favorite like Darth Maul, Boba Fett, and Lando Calrissian. However, he’s one of the few characters who has played an important role in basically every element of the Star Wars saga.

The Wookiee has proven to be a source of comic relief as well as a deadly force on the battlefield, whether he’s taking out droids or Stormtroopers. He also has one of the biggest hearts of all the characters in the franchise. But Chewie seems to not get the respect he deserves, especially when it comes to medal ceremonies after blowing up superweapons.

We’re here to help rectify those errors by looking at Chewbacca’s 10 best moments throughout the Star Wars franchise.

Chewie Is Good at Holochess

OK, he might not be “good,” per se, but he is intimidating at this game of strategy. Of course, it’s not really called “holochess” in the Star Wars universe, but Dejarik. The slang name was determined by fans.

This scene was the first tease at Chewbacca’s brutal yet endearing nature, as Han Solo talked up his co-pilots penchant for ripping off arms in fits of rage after a defeat. Seeing Chewie relax with his hands on his head, cool as a cucumber, was the best part of the scene, followed by Threepio advising his friend R2-D2 with what’s become an iconic catchphrase: “Let the Wookiee win.”

Chewie Put C3PO Back Together

When Threepio got blasted after nosing around on Bespin, Chewbacca fought with a group of scavenging Ugnauts and retrieved all the pieces of his protocol pal. Despite being captured, he still used what tools where available to him to reassemble C-3PO, even if he made some errors.

Of course, Threepio cares not for well intentions — he only likes results. And noticing his head was put on backwards did not sit well with him. But of course Chewbacca is not going to subject himself to that kind of ridicule, and promptly shut him up via deactivation.

Chewie Gets Everyone Caught in an Ewok Trap Because He’s Hungry

Hey, a Wookiee has to eat. And when you’re surrounded by tiny mammals that would likely taste delicious if skinned and cooked over an open flame, it’s bound to rumble a tummy.

Sure, Chewbacca had yet to meet the Ewoks at that point in the movie, but they’re everywhere! You know he could smell that deliciousness throughout the forest. And while he did get the crew caught in the Ewok trap, his actions lead directly to the Rebels reuniting with Princess Leia, which in turn garnered the Ewoks’ support in the fight against the Empire.

Chewie Jacks an AT-ST

Of course, the Empire was ready for the Rebels when they attempted to assault the Death Star and its shield generator on the forest moon of Endor. And just when it seemed like their forces would be overwhelmed, the Ewoks showed up.

But the MVP award for that battle goes to Chewie, who mounted an AT-ST and ripped the pilot out, taking control and allowing Han to trick the forces holed up inside the generator. Once again, Chewbacca inadvertently saved the day.

Chewie Goes HAM on Starkiller

While Han Solo’s death was one of the saddest moments in the entire saga, it inspired Chewbacca to lose his cool and start blowing up crap left and right. He was a one-Wookiee army tearing through Stormtroopers, even landing a blow on Kylo Ren.

Chewbacca’s fit of rage allowed Finn and Rey the chance to escape from the critical system of Starkiller Base, while also opening up the superweapon for an attack by Resistance forces. Chewie continues to make all the difference.

Chewie Eats a Porg

After all the rumors about Porgs being food and all of the backlash from fans who thought the new creatures were getting too much praise before the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Chewbacca had a scene-stealing moment.

The only bad part about this moment is that we don’t see Chewbacca actually take a bite out of a cooked Porg, despite it being inevitable. He killed two creatures, plucked them of their feathers, and cooked them. Not eating them after going through all that trouble would just be a waste.

Chewie Saves Yoda

Chewie only played a small role in the prequels, but he made enough of an impact to help in the long-term struggle between the Light and Dark sides of the Force. He even gets a name-drop from Jedi Master Yoda!

After the newly outed Chancellor Palpatine executes the Jedi-murdering Order 66, Yoda enlists Chewbacca’s help to escape the Clone Army undetected. Chewbacca and Wookiee General Tarrful guide him to safety and give him a means of transportation, allowing Yoda the chance to stop the trap Palpatine has left at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

Chewie (and Rey) Save the Resistance

In the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it seems like the Resistance is about to be wiped out by the overwhelming First Order forces as they make their last stand on Crait. Their speeders are no match for the TIE Fighters unleashed, and that’s when the Millennium Falcon shows up.

Chewbacca deftly pilots the fastest hunk o’ junk in the galaxy while Rey handles the turret, taking out the TIEs and giving the speeders a chance. Chewbacca leads the TIEs on a chase that sees every last ship in their fleet destroyed, though navigating the mines of Crait seems like a cakewalk for the Wookiee.

Chewie Saves Rey and Finn

After helping the Resistance squads in their efforts to destroy Starkiller Base, all that’s left for Chewbacca to do is escape. But he’s not one to abandon his friends, as the franchise has shown, and he finds Rey and Finn stranded in the middle of the forest.

Finn just received a devastating blow from Kylo Ren’s lightsaber and is in no shape to escape, even with Rey’s help. So Chewbacca lands the Falcon nearby and carries Finn aboard, escaping the destruction of Starkiller and returning to the Resistance base on D’Qar as a hero.

Chewie is Just Cool

The most obvious thing about this list is that Chewbacca has been vital to many victories the Light side had over the Empire, First Order, and other forces of the Dark side. Not just vital, but had some of the most impactful actions leading to their victories.

Chewbacca was obviously disrespected when he didn’t receive a medal after the Battle of Yavin IV. But he’s proved his mettle time after time, becoming the common denominator whenever it comes to success.

Someone needs to give Chewbacca the damn award ceremony he deserves.

Fans can see Chewbacca likely save the day a few more times when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

