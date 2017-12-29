‘Star Wars’ Fan Shares Photo of Wookiee Dog

A Star Wars fan took to Reddit to share a photo of a particularly Wookiee-looking dog.

Shared by Reddit user elee0228, the post has earned more than 3,000 upvotes, currently placing it among the highest-rated posts of the sub’s front page.

The dog, dubbed “Chewbarka” by commenters, appears to be a Yorkshire Terrier.

A dog resembling Han Solo’s fur-covered loyal companion Chewbacca — as well as the Ewoks, forest-dwelling denizens of the lush planet of Endor — won Best in Show at last month’s National Dog Show.

The winner, a Brussels Griffon, went viral as result of his resemblance to the Star Wars creatures, inspiring playful tweets over his Wookiee-like appearance.

A younger Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) appeared alongside a fresh-faced Han (Alden Ehrenreich) in a recently leaked first look at Solo: A Star Wars Story, which will feature the smuggling duo years before they took a more heroic turn come Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing.