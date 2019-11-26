Colin Trevorrow Is Donating His Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Residuals to Children’s Hospital

Director Colin Trevorrow parted ways with the then-untitled Star Wars: Episode IX back in 2017 before the project officially went into production, but his contributions to the narrative were strong enough to earn him a “story by” credit, though the filmmaker has confirmed he will be donating his residual profits from the endeavor to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, per Deadline. It’s currently unclear what that figure could ultimately become, given that it will be based on how strong of a box office performance The Rise of Skywalker earns, with Trevorrow claiming he was inspired to make the charitable act by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

“Through his films, George Lucas taught us about our connection to all living things,” Trevorrow shared in a statement. “He taught us to take care of one another, and he set a powerful example himself. The Alexander Devine Hospice helps families in the most challenging of times. I can’t think of a more fitting way to honor George’s legacy.”

Trevorrow was announced as the director of the final chapter in the Skywalker Saga in 2015 after his Jurassic World became one of the biggest box office events of the year. No details were given as to why Trevorrow and Lucasfilm decided to part ways.

Lucas sold his studio to Disney back in 2012 for more than $4 billion, opting to donate this sum to a variety of charitable foundations.

“The force is strong with us,” Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of the hospice, shared. “We are blown away by this incredibly generous gesture and we are deeply thankful to Colin for thinking of us. This extraordinary donation, the equivalent of paying for a nurse for a year, will really help us to continue to do this and importantly reach out to even more families that need us. We know that there are at least 1,200 children across Berkshire and the surrounding counties that need our help. Our care is free of charge and we are reliant on donations and fundraising to run our vital service. We cannot thank Colin Trevorrow and his family enough for their amazing support and generosity.”

J.J. Abrams was announced to direct the film shortly after Trevorrow’s exit, allowing him to conclude the trilogy he kicked off with Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

