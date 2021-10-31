Star Wars: Crimson Reign Preview Revealed

The Star Wars universe has been expanding out in some significant ways in comics, with stories that fans had only dreamed of seeing realized in live-action and animation. This includes Crimson Reign, a new five-part comic series that will follow the adventures of Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) as the leader of the Crimson Dawn criminal faction. The series takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and will serve as the second chapter in a planned trilogy of Star Wars comic events, following the current War of the Bounty Hunters arc. Recently, Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics provided fans with an indication of what that will entail, sharing a six-page preview of December’s Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1.

In Crimson Reign #1, discover the former scrumrat’s new objective in the age of the Empire. Among her new allies are Ren and his knights, Ochi of Bestoon, and Imara Vex, who will also appear in the forthcoming Star Wars: Hunters game.

“It means so much,” Clarke told ComicBook.com earlier this year of Qi’ra’s comic return. “It means the absolute world. I know her backstory. I know her history. Maybe the movie didn’t get to go there, but that was such an honor and a privilege to be part of that universe as an actor. So then, to see the character actually be taken on to the origin of all of it — bringing it on home to the family in that way — cemented it in a way. I was not expecting to feel as moved as I was by that.”

