Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals Why She Won’t Take Selfies With Fans

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is almost here and fans are getting excited about the big release. The series stars have never been more noticeable, and that means increased public attention. But, for Daisy Ridley, that doesn’t mean she’s going to drop everything and take a selfie with every fan who is looking for a picture. The actress told The Times that she’s a little more guarded about privacy these days, and that is why she’s not too keen on handing out selfies left and right. But for one special group of fans, there is a chance that they can still get that magical moment in public on film. “I usually [tell fans]: ‘I’m really sorry – not today,’” Ridley revealed during the interview. “I’m not a big photo taker, and I don’t want everyone to immediately know where I am. I know people share [their selfies] immediately, so I’m very aware of privacy in that way.”

When it comes to the younger fans, she’s a little bit more open to a selfie here and there. She added, “With kids, they’re not going to put it up somewhere straightaway.”

One of the big moments for the actress in the upcoming film is the reveal of Dark Rey. She told Adoro Cinema it was a very enjoyable experience, though she refused to reveal any details about how that comes into play during The Rise of Skywalker.

“It’s fun to play someone’s best version, and then the worst,” Daisy Ridley explained. “It’s an amazing thing to do as an actress, but we can’t do it often. … I felt very good. That’s the most I can say, unfortunately.”

Ridley also spoke about filming another scene in the film that left the crew on the verge of tears.

“There was a scene that touched me a lot,” Ridley shared. “It was our last day shooting in Jordan and the natural light was fading. And it was so exciting. It was just a short scene, we filmed very fast, but the crew was shaken in a way I had not seen before. And I thought, ‘My God, if this is people’s immediate reaction when the scene isn’t even ready, imagine what it will be like to see it in the movies, with the John Williams soundtrack and all that.’”

