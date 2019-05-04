Here’s Where to Find the Best May the 4th Star Wars Day Sales

Today, May 4th (aka Star Wars Day), is a celebration of all things from a galaxy far, far, away – especially merchandise. Big Star Wars deals are a cornerstone of the festivities, and if you’re in the mood to get yourself something fun, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best sales going for Star Wars Day 2019 (updating):

Entertainment Earth: 40% off Star Wars: The Force Awakens Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber Prop Replica / Over 65% off Star Wars The Black Series 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures Wave 6 Set / Over 40% off Star Wars The Black Series 6-Inch Action Figure Wave 18 Case / Over 25% off Star Wars The Black Series AT-AT Driver 6-Inch Action Figure / Star Wars The Black Series Commander Gree 6-inch Action Figure Exclusive available to pre-order now

ThinkGeek: Save $10 on lightsabers with the code “SABERSALE” at checkout

Hot Topic: Save 30% on Star Wars merch / Use code “FORCE30” at checkout

Box Lunch: Save 30% on Star Wars merch / Use code “BLGIFTS” at checkout

Fun.com: BOGO 25% off Star Wars items (excludes LEGO)

eBay: Save up to 40% off on over 150 Hasbro Star Wars toys / Amazon and Walmart are also offering deals on select Hasbro Star Wars toys

HalloweenCostumes.com: BOGO 50% off Star Wars costumes

Build-A-Bear Workshop: Save up to 50% on Star Wars plush

LEGO: Free Star Wars art print with purchases over $35 (VIPs) / Free Battle of Hoth set with purchases over $75 / Double VIP points on Star Wars purchases / Select Star Wars items on sale / 1768-piece Tantive IV set available to order

Toynk: Up to 60% off over $800 Star Wars Products

Fifth Sun: 20% off Star Wars apparel with the code MT4

Design by Humans: 15% off Star Wars apparel with the code MT4

Flex: Save 20% on all Star Wars watches with the code “maythe4th”

Geekstore: Save up to 40% on Star Wars merch

Cubcoats: 20% off Darth Vader and Chewbacca designs with promo code “THEFORCE” at checkout

Inkkas: 20% off Star Wars shoes with coupon code “maythe4th” at checkout

Lovepop: Get 5 Star Wars cards for $50, a $75 value / Use code “STARWARSDAY” at checkout

Popsocket: 40% off when you buy the entire Star Wars Classic collection / Use the code “maythefourth” at checkout

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.