Star Wars Detours Co-Creator Says Lucasfilm Has No Interest in Releasing Series

Disney might have been offering Star Wars fans unexpected entries into the franchise in recent years thanks to Disney+, but if you're hoping to see the official release of Star Wars Detours, co-creator Seth Green has the disappointing update that there isn't enough interest in releasing the series at this point that it seems unlikely to happen. To date, all fans have seen from the series are teases that were screened during a panel at Star Wars Celebration in 2012, with Green also noting that the series would likely also be dated by now and need an overhaul before being unveiled for the public.

"The most recent conversations I've had with anybody who would be in a position to say so say that it's not soon," Green revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

At the time the series was made, Lucasfilm had no plans to develop new live-action films in the series, allowing Detours to serve as a comedic entry into the galaxy far, far away, which fully embraced the sense of humor of Green's Robot Chicken series. Since Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm, the studio has claimed they didn't want to release the satire of the franchise when it might be some audiences' first introduction to the series, resulting in confusion regarding the overall tone of the franchise.

"Well, there are 39 episodes that were finished for broadcast," Green detailed. "But we finished them almost 10 years ago, and so there would have to be a bit of reconfiguring of the existing stuff to make it something that Disney+ would release as a Lucasfilm offering. And the way it's been explained to me is that there hasn't been enough interest high enough up to go through what it would take to put it out, and that there isn't an interest in releasing this content on Disney+ from Lucasfilm."

He added, "I don't really have an emotional position because I got to spend four straight years making something with George Lucas. And my partner and I, and all of the people that got to work on it — the artists and actors and directors and animators — we all got to make something Star Wars with the guy who created it. And so I know over those four years that he was having fun, and that's really all I care about. I got a priceless experience with one of my truest heroes, and got to see him laugh and enjoy all of the things that he had created, in a time before he agreed to sell them to somebody else."

Earlier this year, multiple Star Wars TV movies and lesser-known TV series debuted on the service under the "Star Wars Vintage" umbrella, leading many to hope this was just the beginning of official releases regarding obscure entries in the franchise.

Even though the series included appearances by Star Wars actors like Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, and Ahmed Best, Green doesn't bemoan the fact that Detours might never be seen by the public.

"I probably can't confirm or deny [any names], but you literally wouldn't believe the people that worked on this project in all categories," Green confessed. "It's not that I don't care if people never see it, it's just that it ultimately doesn't matter if nobody ever sees it, because nobody can take any of that from any of us. And that kind of thing would never happen again, and I recognize that."

